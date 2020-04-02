Gareth Bale ‘ready to fight for Real Madrid future’ by ending Zinedine Zidane feud

Gareth Bale has endured a tough time at Real Madrid despite helping them win four Champions League titles

Gareth Bale is ready to settle all issues with Zinedine Zidane and fight for his place at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Wales international is constantly being linked with a move away from the Bernabeu amid rumours of a rift between him and the manager.

He was almost shipped out on a free to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in the summer but the deal was halted at the last minute.

Bale has helped Real win four Champions League titles during his time there but he is still not universally loved by all at the club.

He sparked controversy when he was spotted holding up a flag which read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”.

And his lack of playing time seems to often be facilitated with playing golf, while he is yet to learn to speak Spanish despite time there.

Bale may have left sooner than last summer if another club could pay his whopping £600,000-a-week wages.

But according to The Mirror the former Tottenham man is willing to now fight for his place under Zidane.

The report claims that he is no longer fighting for a move away and is happy to see out the remainder of his contract which runs until June 2022.

Bale has made 18 appearances with just 13 starts under Zidane this season as other options have been preferred.

Up until the coronavirus pandemic struck Real were fighting it out with Barcelona for the La Liga title.

Before the league was postponed Zidane’s side sat two points behind their arch rivals with 11 games still to play.

Bale’s hopes of playing in Euro 2020 this summer were dashed after the tournament was postponed until next year.