Gary Lineker says Paul Gascoigne last phoned him about embarrassing accident at home

Former England and Tottenham team-mates Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne still keep in touch with Lineker claiming Gazza was in ‘good form’ during a recent catch-up

Gary Lineker says Paul Gascoigne “seems to have been doing quite well” – despite his last phone call being about hurting himself in an accident at home.

Lineker and Gascoigne were key members of England’s iconic Italia 90 World Cup side, knocked out on penalties in the semi-final against West Germany, as well as team-mates at Tottenham.

The pair have remained in contact despite taking different paths since their careers came to an end.

Lineker says the charismatic Geordie was in “good form” when they last talked on the phone about a month ago – after Gascoigne decided to get in touch to tell him he had fallen down his stairs and hurt his thumb.

Lineker told the Financial Times : “I spoke to him about a month ago. He called me saying, ‘I’ve just fallen down the stairs and I think I’ve broken my thumb.’

“He was quite funny and in good form .

“He seems to have been doing quite well. When it goes quiet, that’s when I worry.”

Gascoigne has had well-documented ups and downs dealing with the spotlight after he was England’s hero of the 90s.

And Lineker believes people need to be mindful of being “judgemental” of young footballers.

“Footballers, people forget, are very young men,” he says. “Most are in their late teens and early twenties. By the time they get to their [late] twenties, they’re mature beyond normal people’s years.

“They’re role models not by their choice — but they are role models.

“We’re all hugely judgmental of everyone, particularly on social media, particularly towards footballers.

“We forget the vast majority of them do loads for their communities.

“They’re doing wonderful things . . . football society doesn’t necessarily get the credit it deserves.

“As soon as one of them f**ks up, they get hammered. It’s a little bit unbalanced.”