Gary Neville gives encouraging Mason Greenwood and Man Utd prediction

Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a breakthrough season

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is so talented that he “can be anything he wants to be”.

That is the view of club legend Gary Neville, who has backed the teenager to potentially go on and be a United great.

Greenwood has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, netting 14 goals in 38 outings across all competitions despite many of his appearances coming from the bench.

Injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, plus the club’s failure to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, handed the 18-year-old more playing time than he may have expected.

Greenwood has been praised by many within the game for his composure in front of goal, something that is not always evident with someone so young.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always backed the forward and even claimed that he could be the best finisher he has ever seen.

Greenwood has already been tipped for a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, while also being likened to former United striker Robin van Persie.

Neville has described him as the “real deal”, and has tipped him to make it right to the top if he keeps doing what he is doing.

When asked to name the most promising rising talent in the top flight, the ex-United defender told Sky Sports: “I would say Mason Greenwood. He can be anything he wants to be.

“He just looks like he’s got such great composure and quality. He’s great physically as well.

“If he continues to emerge like he’s shown at times this season I think Manchester United have got the real deal there.”

Greenwood has been praised by several of his United teammates with Luke Shaw offering his analysis on the youngster recently.

He told Soccer AM: “Mason is a joke, he uses both feet, sometimes he’ll take a free kick with his right, then a corner with his left and like with penalties the other day [against Tranmere in the FA Cup]… he takes them with whatever foot he feels like that day, whatever he feels like doing.

“And he’s so composed and confident in that, he can use both and you wouldn’t know which foot he is. When he first came into training and he was doing that, the lads were like ‘what’s this guy doing?’

“None of us really knew and we were obviously shocked and it just shows the ability he has. He’s still so young, he’s got so much to learn and he can do everything.”