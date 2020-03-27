Gary Neville sends Jamie Carragher response over fears Liverpool will miss out on title

Gary Neville thinks “nothing can be ruled out” as Jamie Carragher fears Liverpool might miss out on their first Premier League title, after it was announced that matches would be suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool are currently top of the league and have a 25 point lead over second placed Manchester City with nine games left to play.

However, Premier League and EFL matches have now been suspended until at least April 3 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ahead of the announcement Carragher took to social media to question what should happen next, as he insisted that next season cannot begin until this one has finished.

He also queried what would happen to qualification to the Champions League, as well as the relegation and promotion to and from the Championship to the Premier League.

JUST IN: FA chief tells Premier League that season CANNOT be completed in fresh fears for Liverpool