Gary Neville thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had ‘won a competition’ to be at Man Utd

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a memorable association with the club spanning two decades – something Gary Neville never expected when he first saw the young Norwegian arrive

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to epitomise Manchester United over the past two decades.

But Gary Neville admits he thought the current manager had won a competition when he first arrived at the club as a fresh-faced youngster making his way as a player back in 1996.

Solskjaer arrived as a surprise addition from Molde back in 1996 and certainly made a first impression when he walked into the dressing room.

Neville has recalled fearing Solskjaer did not have what it takes to survive in a dressing room of fearsome figures when he first walked in to The Cliff training ground.

But he was quickly proved wrong by the “unbelievable” ability of Solskjaer, who went on to score over 100 goals for the Red Devils before retiring in 2007 then returning as manager last year.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football podcast, Neville recalled: “The one that stands out for me is the first time Ole ever walked into the changing room at The Cliff in 96.

“He walked in with what I can only describe as like a jumper from the 1970s in Yorkshire. Woollen, bobbly, you’re thinking, what’s this?

“Honestly, no word of a lie, I genuinely thought he must’ve won a competition as a fan from Norway or something.

“He walked in, he looked about nine, he was that thin, he had this jumper on.

“Then after about a week in training, I remember we were playing a small-sided game, I’m thinking, ‘he’s a bit more clever than he looks!’.

“I remember Schmeichel hated it when a goal went through a defenders legs, and Ole always used to get it through your legs and into the far corner.

“He was the biggest surprise to me in terms of someone who just did not look like he could form part of our squad.

“Cantona was there. Schmeichel, Keane. They were beasts. You saw this young lad coming in thinking, ‘there’s no way he can compete with this’, but he was absolutely fantastic, his technical ability was unbelievable.”