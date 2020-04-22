Gary Neville’s incredible donation to non-league club to help through coronavirus

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has helped out Brighouse Town by donating a “significant amount” as non-league clubs struggle financially during the coronavirus pandemic

Gary Neville has shown his generous side by donating a “significant amount” to non-league outfit Brighouse Town.

Brighouse, who play in the Bet Victor Northern Premier League, are one of many non-league sides struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement reads: “The loss of income through no home games and the club house being shut has added to the club’s difficulty in maintaining an income stream which has led to uncertainty within Brighouse Town Football Club.”

And Neville has eased fears with his donation, opting to help the club as it was the last game he watched Salford City, who the Manchester United legend co-owns, play with his father.

Neville said: “Brighouse Town holds a special place in my heart even though the result did not go in our favour with Salford City suffering a 3-1 defeat on the day.”

It is unclear exactly how much Sky Sports pundit Neville handed over though it’s a donation that has been well received.

Brighouse Town chairman James Howard added: “We all at Brighouse Town FC are incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the donation made by Gary Neville and others as this type of generosity clearly demonstrates that the football community is not just a business but a family and more importantly an integral part of our community right here in Brighouse.

“We have been contacted by other famous names and sports stars who want to share our story as this clearly has touched all from the professional game right down to grass roots.”

While manager Vill Powell said: “It’s an unexpected but brilliant gesture and I can’t thank him [Neville] enough. Everyone is aware of the impact this has had globally, and football is no different.

“For all football clubs it’s difficult times but for small clubs like Brighouse Town the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating as the income we receive fails to exist, so Gary’s generosity and that of others in football and the local community is essential.

“So, a massive thank you to Gary Neville and all those who have donated to our just giving page.

“We urge all fans of football to support your local non-league team in whatever way you can and stay safe, stay at home.”