Gears 5 is free all weekend on Xbox One and PC

One of Microsoft’s most infamous franchises goes free to play in latest weekend offer

One of Xbox’s best exclusives is now live on Xbox One and PC – and it’ll be free to play all weekend, too.

The latest Free Play Days on Xbox One is live, and this time the game is Gears 5.

Every weekend, the platform holder goes out of its way to ensure there’s a crop of games you can trail for free on the Xbox One platform.

Known as Free Play Days, these trails let you check out a game you may be interested in before you commit to buying it – and that’s why you can get Gears 5 totally free now.

From now through until April 12 , Gears 5 will be playable to anyone with an Xbox Gold subscription.

It’s good timing, too, because the title is currently celebrating the launch of its third big expansion – Operation 3: Gridiron.

Note that if you aren’t a Gold sub, you can still play the game for free over on Steam until April 12, too.

The game has been reduced from its usual price of $60, down to $30 for the duration of the promotion, too.

You can check it out here if you want to buy it.