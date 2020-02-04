General Mills announces that it is bringing back DUNKAROOS eight years after they were discontinued

General Mills announced today that it is bringing Dunkaroos back to the United States this summer.

The sweet snack — a favorite of ’90s kids — was discontinued in 2012, leaving fans pining away for convenient packs of mini cookies and frosting to dunk them in.

But the company revealed that it is officially reintroducing the product in just a few months, a move that’s been met with enthusiastic approval on social media.

Dunkaroos first launched in 1990s and were a popular snack for kids for the next two decades.

But in 2012, they were removed from US shelves, though they remained available in Canada.

The snack has ended up on countless lists of discontinued products that customers wished would come back, and on Monday, that wish came true.

On January 24, the first post from a Dunkaroos Instagram account had some suspecting the announcement might be coming.

Today, the Instagram and Twitter accounts shared a new video ad for the release.

The clip says that while frosted tips and cassette tapes are definitely not coming back, Dunkaroos definitely are in Summer 2020.

Commenters quickly chimed in to share their excitement and plans to buy as soon as they hit shelves.

‘BEST. SUMMER. EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR,’ one happy Twitter user replied.

‘I support this wholeheartedly,’ said another, while a third wrote that it was ‘ABSOLUTELY THE BEST NEWS I HAVE EVER HEARD IN MY LIFE.’

Last year, Popsicle announced that it would bring back its Double Pops, which were discontinued years before, after Justin Bieber helped drum up demand.

On May 21, 2019, he tweeted a picture of the pops with the words: ‘Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!’

His tweet earned plenty of support, eventually inspiring Popsicle to make moves.

On July 16, the brand tweeted their exciting plans: ‘Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle!’

They tweeted again the next day.

‘A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results,’ they wrote, sending out an additional tweet to #Beliebers.

By Sunday night, they’d reached that goal, and shared the good news.

‘Hey Popsicle fans!! What’s better than a Popsicle on #NationalIceCreamDay? Two! We officially hit 100,000 retweets and are going to #BringBackTheDouble Popsicle. Thanks to all the fans that made this a truly happy #NationalIceCreamDay for everyone,’ the brand tweeted.