Generous Lionel Messi donates £1million to fight coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona

Lionel Messi has showed he has class off the pitch as well as on it with a generous €1m (£920,000) donation to help fight against coronavirus.

The Barcelona icon is reportedly splitting the money between the ‘Hospital Clinic de Barcelona’ and a hospital in his native Argentina, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi’s money will help both clinics stock up on vital materials which may have been running low in recent weeks.

The Argentinian’s whopping donation comes after former boss Pep Guardiola offered up €1m of his own money as well.

Barcelona-based hospital, the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, confirmed the Manchester City manager’s generous offer on Tuesday.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

“The fundraising campaign led by the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia.

“It will also help to finance the alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers.”

The clinic had raised £30,000 before Guardiola’s stunning gesture.

Messi’s long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also been involved, along with super agent Jorge Mendes.

The duo have reportedly donated a wealth of equipment and supplies to the Sao Jao hospital in Porto earlier this week.

Ronaldo has been self-isolating in Portugal as three Juventus team-mates tested positive for the virus.

The Serie A star has also been in Madeira to visit his mother Dolores, who was recently discharged from hospital after suffering from a stroke.