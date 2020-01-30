Genius hack shows how to convert your regular water bottle into a SPORTS bottle

A budget-savvy mum has shared the great way to convert a regular stainless steel drink bottle into a sports bottle.

An Australian storage company sells a simple push-button sports bottle top for an easy opening, which can replace an original bottle lid.

‘For those with Kmart bottles you can convert them to a sport bottle – I got this at Howard’s Storage World and they’re the push button sport top,’ she said.

Reusable water bottles are a great idea to help reduce waste and carry water on you while out and about, and this item adds extra convenience.

The Oasis Pour Through Stopper with Carry Strap is priced at $5.95 and made for convenience.

Other Facebook users were impressed by the idea and commented on the original post saying it was a ‘brilliant’ idea.

The product description reads ‘with a simple press button you are able to have a drink without removing any lids’.

To use simply press the button down to pop the top up to drink and second time to activate the double silicone rings to close and prevent leaking.

Made from durable and BPA-free materials, the stopper is available in two sizes for small bottles (350 to 500 millilitres) and larger sized bottles (750 to 1000 millilitres).

It also comes with a handy carry strap around the rim made for easy carrying.

Last month Australian consumer company CHOICE shared their best reusable water bottle recommendations, and the stopper should fit in most.

A total of 14 popular products were ranked from best to worst after the expert judges gave each bottle an overall rating out of 10.

Of the products tested, Oasis Insulated Drink Bottle ($32.95) came out on top, with the highest score of 80 per cent.

The crafty bottle stopper can fit a number of different water bottles from various brands but is best paired with its own company Oasis.