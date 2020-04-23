Gennady Golovkin trainer rules out Canelo trilogy fight amid Kamil Szeremeta mandatory

Canelo GGG 3 was reportedly on the cards later in the year, but Gennady Golovkin’s trainer Jonathon Banks has ruled out a trilogy fight between the middleweight champions next

Gennady Golovkin is not set to lock horns with Canelo Alvarez for a third time later this year, according to the Kazakh’s trainer Jonathon Banks.

Last month it was reported by The Athletic that middleweight champions Golovkin and Canelo, who have previously slugged it out in two enthralling middleweight contests, had “verbally agreed” on financial terms for a lucrative trilogy bout.

After claiming he was robbed of victory in both of their previous encounters, which saw them share the spoils first time out before Canelo’s hand was raised in the rematch, GGG has been desperate to lure his arch-nemesis back into the ring.

But Banks has ruled out a third fight with Canelo later this year, insisting IBF mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta is next.

When asked by iFL TV if a trilogy bout is in the pipeline, the American trainer said: ”No, they called me about it, and I said no.

“The plan was for him to get this fight Kamil Szeremeta, and get another fight, and then fight Canelo.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic brought boxing to a standstill, Canelo was on the verge of announcing a clash with Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders, who currently holds the WBO super-middleweight title.

The Mexican’s plan was reportedly to get Saunders out of the way before going head-to-head with old rival Golovkin in September.

Banks, though, claims Canelo’s team have already turned down the trilogy fight themselves.

“When we went to Canelo and said we’re ready, he said ‘No, I don’t want to fight,’” he added.

“He disappeared and went and did whatever he wanted to do and refused the fight

“Now he’s saying he’s ready after this pandemic, ‘Let’s do it.’

“[Golovkin’s] like, ‘No, I already have something planned. So if you want to do this, let me get this fight out of the way, and then if everything is still a go, then let’s go.’”

Since suffering his first professional defeat against Canelo in September 2018, Golovkin has picked up wins over Steve Rolls and Sergiy Derevyanchenko – sweeping up the vacant IBF middleweight title against the latter.

Canelo has also been racking up the victories, seeing off Rocky Fielding and Daniel Jacobs before moving up to light heavyweight to topple Russia’s Sergey Kovalev.