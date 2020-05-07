George Conway unveils anti Trump ad called ‘mourning in America’ hitting at his coronavirus response

George Conway’s political action committee released an advertisement Monday demonizing Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and questioning the vitality of America as a nation if the president is reelected.

‘There’s mourning in American. And under the leadership of Donald Trump our country is weaker and sicker and poorer,’ the minute-long ad asserts.

‘And now Americans are asking: If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?’ the narrator questions in his conclusion.

The Lincoln Project is an anti-Trump PAC led by Conway, a lawyer who is married to the president’s White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

‘There’s mourning in America,’ the ad reiterated, then goes on to blame Trump for the poor economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Today more than 600,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored.’

‘Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street,’ it asserted. ‘This afternoon, millions of Americans will apply for unemployment, and with their saving run out, many are giving up hope. Millions worried a loved one won’t survive COVID-19.’

In a statement released Monday, the group said the ad is a play on Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign ad titled Morning in America, where he highlighted the positive impact of his first term.

”Morning’ highlighted the positive impact of a first term Reagan presidency and presented an optimistic vision of an America that was prosperous and peaceful. Under Donald Trump, we instead face ‘Mourning in America,” the Lincoln Project wrote of the ad.

Jennifer Horn, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said the goal of the PAC ad is to highlight Trump’s failures as president, specifically during a time of crisis.

‘Americans are not only mourning the loss of each other, they are mourning the loss of their routine, families, and livelihoods. Trump and his administration failed at every turn to take the response to COVID-19 seriously until it was too late; now we face a collective mourning for the America we once knew,’ Horn said in a statement.

Trump has often lauded his administration’s response, especially his decision to close down travel from China early on in the outbreak.

He declared a national emergency on March 13, which critics claim was too late.

Conway, a former Republican who turned independent in 2018, is a vocal and public Trump critic – even though his wife works closely as one of the president’s closest advisers.

Conway helped start The Lincoln Project in December 2019 with other anti-Trump Republicans to derail his reelection efforts while remaining true to their conservatives roots and values.

The new ad comes as Trump’s reelection campaign has launched its own national advertising blitz after internal polling showed the president slipping in some battleground states.

The ad campaign is aimed at praising the president for his response to the coronavirus outbreak – and reports indicate a second wave of ads will come soon attacking his presumed Democratic contender Joe Biden.