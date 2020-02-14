Georgia cop is charged with murdering his wife who he claimed shot and killed herself in an argument

A Georgia police officer who claimed his wife shot herself dead while the two were arguing, has been charged with her murder.

Michael Perrault, 43, was arrested and Wednesday for the murder of Amanda Perrault, 44, who died a few days after he was arrested for domestic violence, which he denied, and was released on $1,500 bond.

Before she was fatally injured on Monday, Amanda had warned a friend that something could happen to her.

Instead of calling 911, Perrault called his Eatonton police chief boss Kent Lawrence, who then alerted the relevant authorities about the shooting at their Lake Oconee home in Putnam County.

He had been a Eatonton police officer since 2018 and was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and subsequent charges of simple battery, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The latter charge stemmed from his daughter witnessing the incident at the home which was purchased in November 2018.

Police said in a press conference Thursday that the couple had been in a relationship for a long time but they had only been married for a couple of years.

After spending the night in jail for the domestic violence dispute, he had returned to the family home. ‘She said he had nowhere else to go,’ Amanda’s mother, Sharron Brookshire, previously told The Daily Beast.

Sheriff Howard Sills said Thursday he had personally spoken to Amanda at the domestic violence hearing and she gave permission for her husband to return home.

The sheriff said Mr Perrault had complained of back pain during his hearing and that he saw a jail physician about the pain on Thursday morning.

But on Thursday the sheriff denied Amanda had paid the bond money and he only shared the name of a bail bondsman company.

Perrault had told authorities during the hearing that he didn’t hit his wife, but his eight-year-old daughter from another relationship said she saw her father shove her stepmother out of the entryway of the home.

Sheriff Howard Sills said the couple was seen at a convenience store after 10am on the day she died. Sills said Perrault had previous misdemeanor arrests in the past but they were not related to domestic violence.

Amanda Perrault, who called her husband ‘super jealous’, had red marks on her neck and chest.

Amanda had earlier written to friends saying: ‘Have a nice place but living in a prison. Going to delete these msgs… He may still see them… But keep them for me pls.

‘I’m good for now, I promise. Held my own for 8 yrs with him.’

The mother had told friend Carrie Tegeder to keep pictures of her alleged abuse ‘in case anything ever happens to me’ and she had told friends her husband took out a life insurance policy against her without her knowledge.

Michael Perrault did not call his wife’s parents following her death.

On the day of her death Amanda has changed her Facebook profile picture to an image from their wedding.

When authorities arrived at the couple’s home Monday, Sills said Michael Perrault was ‘very distraught.’ He attended the scene around 1.30pm with deputies and Detective Lt. Harry Luke and Detective Chris Harper.

He later requested the assistance of the crime scene unit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) office in Milledgeville.

‘I did that for a couple of reasons,’ Sills told the Union Recorder. ‘One, this is a city police officer and I didn’t want anyone to think that was any inference that there was any kind of special treatment being done because he was a police officer.

‘And very candidly, yes, it is being handled much differently because he is a police officer. It’s being scrutinized far more in that regard. And of course we have the incident of last week where he was arrested and charged with simple battery of his wife.

‘And secondly, the scene needed an extraordinary amount of time to process it properly, and as y’all know, I am understaffed.’

Perrault was questioned but not initially arrested.

Perrault told Sills that Amanda took a .380-caliber gun from the nightstand and shot herself while in bed. No one else is believed to have been in the home at the time.

Sills said he talked to Perrault ‘for a good while’ and then ‘he eventually left with his daughter’.

‘The bottom line is that he (Michael Perrault) says they were arguing and then she suddenly produced a gun and shot herself,’ Sills previously said.

Perrault was finally taken into custody on Wednesday while staying at his sister’s home in Newton County. Perrault had legal custody of his daughter but she was in the care of her maternal grandparents at the time of the arrest.

Amanda seemed to have an adult daughter.

On Wednesday, Allison Perdue posted online alongside an image of herself as a baby with the victim: ‘RIP Mommy. This is so heart breaking. So beautiful, inside and out!

‘Justice will prevail.’