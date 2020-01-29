Georgia jewelry store owner attacks a pack of robbers with a bag full of PICKLE JARS

A Georgia jewelry store owner fought off a pack of brazen thieves by hitting them with a bag full of pickle jars.

On Saturday afternoon four robbers broke into the local business in Sandy Springs while the owner, who did want to share his name or the name of his store, was out getting lunch.

As he walked back to the store, located on the corner of Abernathy and Roswell roads, he was shocked to find four people raiding his shop.

The quick-thinking owner then swung the only thing he had in his hand at the robbers – a plastic bag filled with pickle jars, among other things.

Video from the robbery shows the robbers entering the store and smashing glass cases of jewelry and running off with the goods. The robbers held frightened customers and employees up at gun point during the raid.

‘They had hammers and were breaking everything and grabbed Rolexes,’ one witness said to WSBTV.

As the robbers bolted outside the owner was returning to his store and flung his bag at the robbers, hitting one in the head and face.

‘He hit them with three bottles of pickles and I pretty much grabbed him and subdued him until the cops came,’ one witness said on intervening and helping overtake the robbers.

The owner was seen pinning one of the robbers on the ground until police arrived while the other three thieves sped away from the scene.

Those robbers ended up crashing on Glenridge Road and were arrested.

Cops said all four suspects were in custody as of Saturday night.

Three of those thieves were identified as Antonio Collier, 40, of Atlanta; Antwan Dekarlos Robinson, 17, from Atlanta; and a 16-year-old juvenile from East Point.

They were are all charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction and two counts of battery.

The store owner says he’s planning a big clean up of the store and will re-open next week.