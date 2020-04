German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas refuted the idea of demanding compensation from China to pay back the losses of other countries during the coronavirus outbreak. The deadly virus, first reported in central China’s city of Wuhan, has since sprawled across the world and has taken over 153,000 lives. “I believe it is quite illusory to speak about demanding this money from China… The belief that you can make one country foot the bill is relatively illusory,” Maas told Bild newspaper.