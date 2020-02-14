German state premier backed by far-right AfD calls new elections

A German state premier who was voted into office with the help of the far right – sparking outrage in the country – has today resigned and called new elections.

Thomas Kemmerich was elected as leader of Thuringia yesterday but has now demanded a new poll to ‘remove the stain of the AfD’s support’.

The anti-immigrant AfD had backed the liberal Kemmerich in Wednesday’s vote in order to oust the left-wing incumbent Bodo Ramelow.

The AfD’s backing for Kemmerich was a purely tactical ploy but the result sparked anger in a country haunted by its Nazi past, where mainstream parties have vowed never to work with the far-right group.

‘We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD’s support from the office of the premiership,’ Kemmerich told reporters today.

‘Democrats need democratic majorities,’ he said, adding that his resignation was ‘unavoidable’.

Christian Lindner, national leader of Kemmerich’s FDP party, said he was right to free himself ‘from dependency on the AfD’.

But Lindner has also pre-empted a challenge to his leadership by calling a confidence vote for tomorrow amid a huge political storm over Kemmerich’s victory.

Yesterday’s vote came after an inconclusive state election in October which left no clear path to a governing coalition.

Ramelow’s left-wing coalition came first but lost its majority, with the AfD second and Kemmerich’s FDP only just making it into parliament.

All the other parties refused to work with the AfD, while Angela Merkel’s CDU would not work with Ramelow’s party, which is descended from the former ruling Communists.

The stalemate ended yesterday when the AfD backed Kemmerich, putting him over the line by 45 votes to 44.

Kemmerich insisted that he had not asked the AfD to back him, but his victory broke a long-standing taboo against any kind of alignment with the far-right party.

Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said he was ‘horrified’ by the outcome.

Kemmerich initially rejected to calls to resign, but gave way after less than 24 hours amid mounting pressure.

Protesters outside the state chancellery in Erfurt held up signs asking if the F in FDP stood for ‘fascist’ and conflating the names of the two parties into the label ‘AFDP’.

Angela Merkel earlier called the vote ‘unforgivable’ and said the result ‘must be reversed’.

The chancellor called Wednesday’s vote ‘a bad day for democracy’ and criticised some of her own CDU lawmakers for joining in the coalition which elected Kemmerich.

‘We must now do everything we can to make clear that this can in no way be reconciled with what the CDU does and thinks,’ she said.

Thuringia is in former East Germany, where the far right is strongest and the traditional governing parties are weakest.

The AfD in Thuringia is led by Bjoern Hoecke, one of the party’s most radical figures who has called for a ‘180 degree turn’ in Germany’s atonement for Nazi crimes.

A picture of Hoecke shaking hands with Kemmerich after the election win was splashed across the front pages of several German newspapers.

On social media, the picture was quickly twinned with one of Adolf Hitler shaking hands with German president Paul von Hindenburg in 1933.

Others recalled that it was in Thuringia in 1930 that a Nazi minister was first allowed into government.

Members of the two government parties, the CDU and the centre-left SPD, organised a crisis meeting in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the issue.