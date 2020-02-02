Gianna’s teammates were given court side seats during emotional Lakers tribute

The teammates of Gianna Bryant, who died alongside her father and seven others in a helicopter crash last weekend, were given court side seats during Friday night’s emotional Lakers tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

While players were warming up, Gianna’s teammates, who were dressed mostly in black, sat in the front row.

Gianna played on the amateur girls’ basketball team coached by her father at his Mamba Academy.

The Lakers placed Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s basketball jerseys over the backrests while bouquets of red roses were rested on the seats.

Bryant, 41, his daughter, 13, and seven other people were remembered before and during Friday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers – the first Lakers game since Sunday’s tragedy. Portland won the game 127-119.

Lakers star Lebron James spoke to the crowd from center court, Usher and Boyz II Men paid musical tributes with stirring renditions of Amazing Grace and the Star Spangled Banner, respectively, and the team posted a video montage of Bryant’s best moments while violinist Ben Hong played a mournful piece on cello.

Inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, a purple light flashed on Bryant’s two Lakers jerseys – numbers eight and 24 – as mourning fans chanted his name and yelled ‘MVP’.

The 20,000 stadium seats were filled with grieving fans wearing Bryant tribute shirts and a heartbroken James, 35, shared a touching speech on behalf of the Lakers team.

‘Now, I got something written down,’ James began, ‘but Lakers nation, I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s**t so I’m going to go from the heart.

‘The first thing that comes to mind is all about family, and as I look around this arena, we’re all grieving … When you’re going through something like this the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders’ of your family.’

‘I heard about the Lakers nation and how much of a family it is and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the league, but from everybody.’

‘Everybody’s that here…this is really, truly a family. I know Kobe, Gianna, Vanessa and everybody thanks you guys from the bottom of their hearts.’

‘Now, I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of 30 years of blood and sweat and tears…and countless hours. The termination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the man who came here at 18-years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the last three years.’

Before we get to play…I love y’all man. Kobe is a brother to me and from the time I was in high school, watching him from afar, to when I joined this league and watched him up close. All the battle’s we’ve had throughout my career…the one thing we always shared was the determination to win and be great.’

‘So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out’, but in the words of us, not forgotten.’

Then, a 24.2 second silence was held for the Bryant family following a moment silence for the other seven victims.

Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas around 10am on January 26.

The nine victims include: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and the pilot Ara Zobayan

It’s reported that the group was heading towards the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks from John Wayne Airport near his home in Newport Beach. They were scheduled to practice basketball.

The flight took off shortly after 9am and around 9.20am, Zobayan circled above Burbank Airport for 15 minutes.

He was relying on his eyesight alone to make out the terrain beneath him, choosing not to utilize what is known in flying as instrument flight rules (IFR), which would have allowed him to navigate through the clouds but would have taken longer.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, which Bryant often traveled in, caught fire after it struck a hillside amid heavy fog in the area.