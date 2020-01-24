Giants legend Eli Manning says ‘farewell’ to football in gracious retirement speech

New York Giants legend Eli Manning said ‘farewell’ to the NFL on Friday in the same gracious, humble way he carried himself throughout his 16-year career, thanking coaches, teammates, fans and family members for their support.

‘For most of my life most people have called me “Easy,”‘ the retiring quarterback said of his nickname to the assembled media at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. ‘Believe me, there is nothing easy about today.

‘No one loved and appreciated being a Giant more than me. And that will never change,’ the two-time Super Bowl MVP said to a crowd that included his wife Abby and four children.

Forever known as the son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie and younger brother of NFL legend Peyton, Eli Manning made a name for himself in New York by upsetting the vaunted New England Patriots in two Super Bowls while starting 210 consecutive games at one point.

It’s those two Super Bowls wins that ultimately came to define Manning’s career.

‘Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!’ tweeted Tom Brady, who was on the losing side of Manning’s two Super Bowl wins. ‘Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.’

When asked about Brady’s tweet, Manning acknowledged that ‘we joke around about this a little bit,’ but told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, ‘it’s not real funny to him.’

A standing-room only crowd included Ernie Accorsi, the general manager who pulled off the trade, former coach Tom Coughlin and numerous former teammates. The ceremony began with a video that included clips of Manning on draft day and featured highlights of his career and his philanthropic efforts.

He was never on the verge of tears Friday, but the famously stoic Manning did describe the emotions he felt walking off the field for the last time.

‘[I] waved to our loyal fans and then Abby and our kids came out to meet me,’ Manning said of his wife and their four children. ‘That was my farewell and a moment I cherish forever.’

And although he grew up in Louisiana and followed in his father’s footsteps to the University of Mississippi, the current New Jersey resident thanked his supporters for making him feel at home.

‘And to the Giants fans, you are definitely unique, but I love you for that,’ he said. ‘I walk away as a New Yorker.’

Manning was particularly grateful to be embraced by Giants fans in spite of his notoriously mild-mannered demeanor.

‘From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn’t be someone other than who I am,’ he said. ‘Undoubtedly I would’ve made the fans, the media and even the front office more comfortable if I was a more rah-rah guy. But that’s not me. Ultimately, I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that.’

Fans may debate the merits of Manning’s Hall of Fame candidacy, but Giants co-owner John Mara made one thing clear while announcing his longtime quarterback on Friday.

‘No Giant will ever wear No. 10 again,’ said Mara.

‘This is certainly a day of very mixed emotions for us,’ Mara said. ‘It’s sad in one sense because we’re seeing the end of an incredible playing career and saying goodbye to someone who has been everything you could ask a player to be both on and off the field for the last 16 years.

‘Yet we’re also very happy to that we get to be here to celebrate that incredible career and we’re also able to witness one of the greatest players in franchise history be able to leave the game on his own terms, having played his whole career with the Giants, something that doesn’t always happen in this business.’

Manning did say he’d be interested in a role with the Giants going forward, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, which is something Mara said he would welcome.

As for his legacy as a player, Manning doesn’t have much to worry about, according to his older brother.

‘As his brother, I have such admiration and love for him,’ Peyton Manning told DenverBroncos.com. ‘But as a quarterback, I have incredible respect for his toughness, his accountability [and]his leadership skills.’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared his thoughts on Manning via social media Thursday.

Goodell congratulated Manning on his career and expressed gratitude for how the 39-year-old has conducted himself on behalf of the Giants and the league.

‘Eli Manning leaves an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL,’ Goodell said on his Twitter account. ‘His passion for the game, intense preparation, and the ability to rise to the occasion were the hallmarks of his career. Eli holds a special place in history, not just for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being named the Super Bowl MVP twice, but for how he transcended the game with the way he carried himself with his teammates, media, and — most importantly — the fans. That’s one of many reasons he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

‘On the field and in the community, he was a champion. He was also a true competitor and held himself to the highest standard in everything he did. We know he’ll carry that same spirit with him into the future.’

Manning was benched after Week 2 of the regular season in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, a first-round draft pick who went on to start 12 games. Manning filled in for two starts in Weeks 14 and 15 when Jones was injured, winning his final start at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Taken No. 1 overall out of Mississippi in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, Manning said beforehand he would refuse to play for the franchise. He was traded to the Giants later on draft day in a deal that sent Philip Rivers to the Chargers.

Manning started 234 of 236 games over 16 seasons, all with New York. That included a run of 210 consecutive regular-season starts and 222 in the regular season or playoffs, streaks that rank third and fourth, respectively, among quarterbacks in NFL history.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning led the 10-6 Giants from a wild-card berth to a famous upset of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII following the 2007 season, winning MVP honors. Four years later, he managed the feat a second time, also against the Patriots, with an inspired run through the playoffs despite a 9-7 regular-season finish.

Manning wraps up his career with a 117-117 record as a starter, having completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions, with a passer rating of 84.1. His best season came in 2011, when he threw for 4,933 yards, 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while averaging a career-high 8.1 yards per attempt.

The all-time leader in franchise history in virtually every passing category, Manning also ranks first in games played, 20 ahead of Michael Strahan