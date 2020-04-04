Gino D’Acampo ‘almost breaks neck’ in horror high-speed car crash

Gino D’Acampo, Fred Sirieix and Gordon Ramsay were back for their Road Trip series across America, though it almost proved to be This Morning star Gino’s last holiday

Gino D’Acampo almost “broke his neck” in a horror high-speed crash during a race against Road Trip co-stars Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

The This Morning regular and his chef pals took place in a buggy race in Mexico between the cooking segments, and Gino was lucky to walk away from it.

After cutting off Gordon in the race, who had been in the lead, Gino went over a bank and ended up crashing into their RV, which they had lovingly called Betty.

In his panic, Gordon also crashed, though nothing as extreme, and rushed over to see if Gino was alright.

Gino got out of his buggy limping but alive, however he was not happy with his foodie friends – not at all.

He said: “I don’t know what happened. On the bumpy thing I lost control and went straight into Betty.

“I pushed too much. I f***ing pushed too much.”

Gordon seemed more concerned with whether or not he had won the race though, leaving Gino infuriated.

He fumed: “Situations like this is when we’re supposed to be a family and you’re shouting, ‘I won!’

“I could’ve killed myself. This is when family comes.”

He explained: “As I landed, instead of hitting the break, I hit accelerate.”

Storming off, he went on: “I could’ve broke my neck. I don’t want to listen to this s*** any more.”

Fred left the race unscathed after coming to a halt on his own.

He said: “I stopped because I thought Gordon was dead.”

Luckily, the trio soon built bridges – and sent Betty off for repairs – and got back on the road.

They later stopped off at a wrestling ring and got involved, though Gino wasn’t having any of it and went off to cook instead.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip continues Thursdays at 9pm on ITV