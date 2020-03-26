Girl, 14, banned from keeping baby daughter as judge rules her ‘immature’

A psychologist told the judge that the girl, who became pregnant by a 16-year-old boy, found it hard to ‘control her anger’

A girl who became pregnant by a 16-year-old boy when aged 14 will not be able to care for her baby daughter, a family court judge has said.

Judge Sarah Lynch said the baby would be brought up by a relative.

The judge, who oversees cases in the north-east of England, outlined detail in a written ruling published after a private family court hearing.

A psychologist had told the judge that the teenage girl was immature and found it hard to “control her anger”.

He said the teenage father was “very fragile” and “coped poorly with stress”.

Council social services bosses had asked Judge Lynch to make decisions about the baby’s future.

The judge said no-one involved could be identified and had not said where the hearing was held.