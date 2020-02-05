Girl, ten, fights for life after being raped, beaten with stones and buried alive

A ten-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was brutally raped, beaten with stones and buried alive in India.

The child is in a serious condition following the attack in Churu district, in the Indian state of Rajasthan in northern India on Monday night.

The young victim had left her family home at around 9.30pm to buy chocolate from a local shop.

Her parents grew concerned when she failed to return and launched a search.

Police say an unemployed youth living in her neighbourhood lured the girl into a nearby abandoned house.

He proceeded to rape her and beat her up with stones to her head, before trying to bury her alive, police say, according to The Times of India.

The girl was discovered at around 10.30pm, unconscious and bleeding from the head.

She was rushed to Churu district hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect who lives in the area.

Officer at Rajgarh policestation in Churu, Vishnu Dutt said: ‘When the girl had gone to buy chocolates, the accused lured the minor to an abandoned house and raped her.’

The attack comes amid a revived debate over sexual violence in India after several headline-grabbing cases in recent weeks.

The burned body of a 27-year-old veterinarian was found in late November near the city of Hyderabad in southern India.

Police later fatally shot four men being held on suspicion of raping and killing the woman after investigators took them to the crime scene.

It drew praise from people frustrated by the pace of the 2012 New Delhi case, during which six men gang-raped 23-year-old Jyoti Singh and caused organ damage by penetrating her with an iron rod.

The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India.

Four men were convicted in 2013 and were due to be hanged simultaneously earlier this month in India’s first execution since 2015. However their execution was recently postponed ‘until further orders.’