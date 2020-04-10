Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.59 million

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the world surpassed 1.59 million by Thursday, with fatalities exceeding 90,000 according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. has reported 456,828 confirmed cases and the number of deaths surpassed 16,000.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved from intensive care back to the ward days on Thursday after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus infection.

The Chinese mainland reported 42 new confirmed cases, of which 38 were from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a daily report. The four new domestically transmitted cases included three in Guangdong Province and one in Heilongjiang Province.

By April 9, there have been 81,907 cumulative infections, 77,455 recoveries, 3,336 deaths and 1,116 remaining infections in the Chinese mainland. Another 973 cumulative cases in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao and 380 in Taiwan have been reported.