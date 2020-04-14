Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.9 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 1.9 million on Monday evening local time, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 1,918,855 with 119,588 deaths as of 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT on Tuesday), the CSSE said.

According to the running tally, the United States reported 581,679 cases, the most in the world, as well as the highest death toll of 23,604. Spain had 170,099 cases and 17,756 deaths, while Italy reported 159,516 cases and 20,465 deaths. Other countries reporting over 100,000 cases included France and Germany.