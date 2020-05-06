Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 — Johns Hopkins University

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Monday afternoon, reaching 250,134 as of 4:40 p.m. (2040 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,571,615 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions in the world, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 68,387. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed.