A total of 72,776 people had died of COVID-19 globally as the number of infections surged to 1,282,931 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures showed by the situation dashboard of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO dashboard, updated at 10:00 CET Tuesday, Europe has a total of 686,338 COVID-19 cases, and there are 384,242 reported confirmed cases in Americas.

The figure for the Africa region is 7,170, and the death toll there stands at 294.