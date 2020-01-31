Global epidemic movie Contagion about deadly virus from Hong Kong hits top ten iTunes chart

Contagion shot back into the iTunes renting charts as huge numbers began to watch the 2011 movie which has creepy similarities to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, the movie tracks a global epidemic as a mystery virus from Hong Kong travels to the United States and kills millions of people.

Almost a decade after its release, Contagion jumped to number ten on the US iTunes renting chart and now sits in number 14. The 1995 movie Outbreak has also catapulted to spot 76.

Contagion tells the story of Beth, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, who dies within 24 hours of returning to Minnesota from a business in Hong Kong. She had exhibited fatigue and cold-like symptoms which she put down to jet lag.

The speed with which the disease spreads is quickly shown as her young son also catches the unidentified illness and also dies. Her husband, played by Matt Damon, is miraculously immune and survives.

The movie also stars Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, as the epidemiologist on a desperate search for a vaccine.

Steven Soderberg’s film quickly drew comparisons last week to the current coronavirus outbreak, which is also believed to have spread to the United States from China.

Originating in Wuhan, China, 8,000 people have been infected and 170 have died. All of the deaths have been in China.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency on Thursday after the first person-to-person spread in North America was confirmed.

This is the highest alert the UN health agency can give.

The sixth US case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Chicago man in his 60s who was infected by his wife.

The other cases have been confirmed in Arizona, California and Washington. There are 168 possible cases currently under investigation in the US, 21 of which are in Illinois.

Google searches about how to stream Contagion began to spike last week as the first cases in the United States were confirmed.

By Monday, it had hit the top twenty on the rental charts, briefly appearing in the top ten on Tuesday before settling back down to 14th place.

A flashback in the movie shows just how the fictional virus emerged – with a bat in China infecting a pig that was later handled by a chef who came in contact with Paltrow’s character, who became Patient Zero.

With a bat now suspected as the origin of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China’s Wuhan, fans of the film are now suggesting it may have been darkly prophetic.

‘For years I said that Contagion is one of the scariest films ever made and now here we are,’ tweeted actor and director Stephen Ford.

‘Everything looks eerily similar. Bat was the source,’ another Twitter user wrote.

‘This is some Contagion s**t with the bat stuff and in China!! The movie is happening in real life,’ tweeted another.

‘Reminds me of the movie Contagion. It’s always the bat guano. Can’t believe they eat it tho,’ one person wrote.

Contagion isn’t currently available on any streaming serve or on pay TV.

The Warner Bros. movie was first released on September 9, 2011, grossing $135.5 million at the global box office.

The film was released alongside a social awareness campaign highlighting what preventative steps can be taken to avoid catching a virus.

The movie, directed by Steven Soderbergh, was generally praised by the scientific community for accurately depicting how a doomsday epidemic scenario might play out.

The film is said to have been modeled on the 2003 SARS outbreak, depicting what might happen if that virus had been even more deadly and contagious.

Now, fears are mounting that the real-life coronavirus outbreak might be even more serious than experts initially suspected.