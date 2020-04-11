GMB Piers Morgan shares support for Kate Garraway after tragic update about husband

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan took to Twitter to send support and love to Kate Garraway after she gave an update about her husband Derek Draper’s condition

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan shared his support for Kate Garraway after gave an update about her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle.

The 55-year-old TV presenter took to Twitter to send Kate love after she broke her silence about her husband’s condition on today’s GMB.

Derek is currently in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, and Kate said that sadly: “Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.”

Piers shared a message of support to Derek and Kate on Twitter, posting it to his 7.3m followers.

He said: “Come on Derek Draper- we’re all rooting for you. And we’re all here for you Kate Garraway.”

Piers added three praying emojis and a red heart to the end of his message, showing his co-star and friend he was thinking of her and Derek.

On today’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Ben Shephard read out Kate’s message to viewers, updating them about Derek.

Ben read out her heartbreaking words, which said: “Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.

“The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.

I also know that they’re working just as hard on all the patients in their care

“It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn’t enough but i do thank them because I know Derek would if he could.

“I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry that I’ve not been able to respond to them but i hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now.

“However, in quieter moments, I am seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.

“I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.

“I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this. You are not alone, we must all stand together and support each other.

“I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate.”

