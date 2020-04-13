GMB’s Piers Morgan forced to apologise after interrupting Dr Hilary in awkward moment

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan apologised to his ITV co-star Dr Hilary Jones on today’s show after his medical advice segment took an awkward turn

Piers Morgan was forced to apologise on today’s show after he interrupted Good Morning Britain ‘s Dr Hilary Jones in the middle of a segment.

The GMB presenter invited the doc into the studio to discuss dental care during the coronavirus lockdown.

With the conversation turning to politics, Piers grilled Dr Hilary about the government’s medical preparation for the coronavirus, encouraging the doctor to explain the situation.

Answering his questions, the 66-year-old GP started talking about the government’s ill-fated investment in a drug named Tamiflu several years ago.

However, as soon as Dr Hilary started talking, Susanna Reid’s co-star Piers began loudly speaking over him.

Realising the interruption was impolite, Piers backtracked, saying: “Sorry to interrupt you.”

Taking to Twitter, furious viewers made it clear they were growing tired of Piers’ interruptions, hoping to hear Dr Hilary speak.

One wondered: “@DrHilaryJones do you ever get fed up of @piersmorgan running his mouth and interrupting you before you can make informed responses and points?”

A second agreed: “What’s the point when Piers doesn’t let him talk ffs.”

While a third chimed: “I like Piers and mostly agree with his opinions but he has to ease up interrupting people. He’s even started butting in on Hilary now.”

After making the apology, he launched into a complaint about the government’s lack of preparation for the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “That should not be the reason why we continue to prepare.”

“We’ve become such an immediate society. The idea of preparing for something would have been an anathema for some people.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.