Good Morning Britain Dr Hilary settles debate on whether masks stop coronavirus spread

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones has told viewers whether wearing a mask is necessary when it comes to protecting against coronavirus amid the current pandemic

Good Morning Britain’s resident doctor has revealed whether wearing a mask is really necessary when venturing out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hilary Jones settled the debate on whether we need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or if we should just continue to wash out hands for 20 seconds regularly.

He told viewers on today’s show: “My personal view is that you don’t need to wear a mask if you’re out in public socially distancing 2 metres from everyone else.”

Jones continued saying sometimes one is necessary, saying: “But if you’ve got symptoms or you’re self isolating at home, wear a mask.”

Dr Hilary Jones has been on hand to answer any viewers queries and questions of concern amid the worrying coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, the doctor slated celebrities for not doing their bit with regards to donating to the coronavirus effort.

He urged viewers to help the NHS by staying at home, and slammed some celebrities, saying there are certainly famous faces who aren’t doing enough to help rase funds to help.

Dr Hilary said in his on air rant : “I think there is a mentality that the rules apply to everybody else, for some people, but actually everybody has to do their bit and it’s really really important.

“We were hearing about footballers just now, and I think the same applies to top entertainers who can earn a lot of money.

“They can either donate money or they can volunteer to do good work and support the NHS, or they can do both, but some people aren’t doing either.

“There are people who can do a little bit more, but everybody can adhere by the rules and actually this will make a difference.

“It’ll cut down virus transmission and it will get us out of lockdown quicker…”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV