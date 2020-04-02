Good Morning Britain turns awkward as Jason Manford cut off in ‘editing blunder’

Good Morning Britain presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid were joined by comedian Jason Manford on today’s show, as he discussed his Daisy & Ollie cartoon debut

Good Morning Britain ‘s editing department suffered a minor gaffe on today’s show, when Jason Manford was cut off mid-sentence.

The comedian came on the show to promote his cartoon voiceover debut, recorded to help raise awareness of autism.

Along with Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine, Jason, 38, helped to voice new characters on Daisy & Ollie to celebrate World Autism Awareness Week.

Airing at 7.10am, the special episode was broadcasted on Milkshake TV and Channel 5 earlier this morning.

Chatting with hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, Jason opened up about the importance of laughter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: “We were doing some jokes yesterday on Twitter and social media. Everybody is in the same boat.”

Before adding: “Laughter is so important. It’s one of the most important things you can do.”

However, the GMB theme music began to drown him out, cutting him off in the middle of his explanation.

Stunned, Susanna joked about the awkward editing, as she exclaimed: “Had to cut him off in his prime!”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, viewers were floored by the bizarre interruption, taking to to their keyboards to air their views on the ITV gaffe.

One fumed: “How rude was it to cut @JasonManford off on @GMB.”

A second agreed: “@JasonManford getting drowned out Oscars style mid flow on @GMB…”

While a third joked: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, thanks Jason. Here’s Lorraine!!!”

“@gmb and yet again another guest interview rudely ended (Jason Manford) for ad breaks….” griped a fourth.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV