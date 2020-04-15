Google Chrome update loses some features, but should still make browsing less annoying

GOOGLE has launched its new version of Chrome to Windows 10, macOS and Linux users worldwide. Here’s everything that is new in the latest version of the most popular desktop web browser worldwide – accounting for a jaw-dropping 69 percent of all website traffic.

Google has started to roll out a new version of its Chrome web browser. The Californian company had pledged to pause all upgrades due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic due to the difficulties of co-ordinating its engineers working from home as well as the risk of releasing a new version of the app that isn’t as stable – or breaks some compatibility – for people relying on Chrome while working at home or communicating with loved ones using social media.

However, Google has now decided to push out some new features to Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux. Not everything that was originally planned for Chrome version 81 has made it into the latest update – some of those features have been pushed to future versions of the app due to the aforementioned difficulties caused by the ongoing public health crisis. However, that’s not to say the new Chrome update isn’t worth downloading. Google has included a raft of new stability and performance boosts, which should all help if you’re solely reliant on the app to get your work done from home …or even if you’re using for some much-needed retail therapy at the moment. But the biggest new addition to Chrome 81 is a feature called “app icon badging,” which enables web apps and sites to notify users of changes or new activities without interrupting your work. Rather than obtrusive notifications that ping and slide-in over whatever you’re working on at the moment, the app badges add a small logo with the number of unread messages or updates to the tab itself.

This means you’ll be able to quickly see how many unread emails – or unread messages you’ve been sent – with a glance at your open tabs. It promises to be much less annoying than the constant carousel of notifications, especially if you have an email client, like Gmail, open in one of your tabs. Social media apps can also leverage the new feature to display the number of times you’ve been tagged in a post without sending a separate notification for every single update in the web app. Whether services rush to adopt the new feature remains to be seen. But if you’re plagued with constant notifications from email clients, social media apps, news sites, and more whenever you open up Chrome – it’s well worth downloading the new update as soon as possible.

Interestingly, Google has also started to test its Web NFC feature in this new version of Chrome. This will allow Chrome on Android to access the NFC chip, which enables contactless payments and quick pairing with some wireless accessories like headphones, to add new interactive features to online apps and sites.