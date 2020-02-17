Google reveals the 10 most common search queries linked to Coronavirus

How is coronavirus spread, what are the symptoms and is there a cure? Google reveals the 10 most common search queries linked to the deadly virus.

Since the outbreak of the disease, now known as Covid-19, was first reported in China people have been taking to the search engine to find more information.

Google says people have been asking questions about symptoms, whether it is in a specific country and how many people have died so far.

A spokesman for Google provided the most frequently asked questions about the virus, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NHS providing the answers.

Here are the ten most asked questions supplied by Google related to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) searched by users of the site.

WHO states on its website: ‘Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses found in both animals and humans.

‘Some infect people and are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).’

The novel form of virus commonly known as ‘coronavirus’ has now been named Covid-19.

Public Health England (PHE) describes the symptoms of Covid-19 as being ‘flu-like’.

PHE said: ‘Based on current evidence, novel coronavirus (Covid-19) presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing.’

The most recent statistics report 1,369 people have died after contracting Covid-19, with 1,367 deaths in China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

On December 31, WHO’s China office heard the first reports of a previously-unknown virus in Wuhan, China.

WHO said: ‘It’s likely that an animal source from a live animal market in China was responsible for some of the first reported human infections.

‘The animal source of the 2019-nCoV has not yet been identified.’

The most recent statistics report nine cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the UK.

The virus Covid-19 cannot be traced back to one individual.

There is currently no vaccine for coronavirus. Patients are being treated at hospital and quarantined to further prevent its spread.

WHO states on its website: ‘To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus.

‘However, those infected with 2019-nCoV should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimised supportive care.

‘Some specific treatments are under investigation and will be tested through clinical trials.

‘WHO is helping to co-ordinate efforts to develop medicines to treat nCoV with a range of partners.’

NHS guidelines state ‘similar viruses’ to Covid-19 are spread in cough droplets, meaning washing hands often with soap could be helpful in reducing the risk of catching the virus.

The NHS website states: ‘Because it’s a new illness, we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person.

Similar viruses spread in cough droplets. ‘It’s highly unlikely coronavirus can be spread through packages from affected countries or through food.’

The most recent statistics report 60,368 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with 59,804 in China, and nine in the UK.

WHO states transmission of the virus is ‘yet to be assessed’, but it is believed it can be spread in cough droplets.

The organisation said on its website: ‘For the new coronavirus, we still need to see the data and understand how transmission has been assessed.’

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control states: ‘Although there is so far no evidence of airborne transmission, we recommend a cautious approach due to lack of studies excluding this mode of transmission.’