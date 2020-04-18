Google secrets: Real reason behind CEO’s staggeringly small salary exposed

GOOGLE is one of the biggest companies in the world and recorded over £125billion as net revenue in 2019 – but former CEO Larry Page and co-founder Sergey Brin have both earned remarkably small salaries.
Google was founded by Mr Page and Mr Brin in 1998 when they were students together at California’s Stanford University. Together, they own around 14 percent of its shares and control 56 percent of stockholder voting power. In 2015, Google reorganised its interests into a conglomerate known as Alphabet Inc and named Sundar Pichai as its new CEO, replacing Mr Page – who became Alphabet’s CEO.
Mr Page is believed to be worth over £44billion while Mr Brin’s fortune is estimated at around £42billion.
It may seem surprising to some, then, that the two of them chose to earn an annual salary of $1 per year.
This is because the two of them have such huge stock holdings they could afford to make the symbolic gesture of accepting small paycheque.
It is intended to incentivise performance – as it means an individual’s personal finances are intrinsically linked to the health of the company’s coffers.
Mr Page and Mr Brin’s low salaries suggest they wanted to look out for shareholders.
Since their wealth increased only if the stock’s value increased, their interests have been permanently aligned with the company’s success.
Taking earnings in the form of equity and stocks also provides personal benefits.
For instance, it carries lower tax liability since income tax rates are higher than capital gains tax rates.
In December 2019, Mr Page stepped down as Alphabet’s CEO making way for Mr Pichai.
Both Mr Page and Mr Brin remain at Alphabet as co-founders, board members, employees and controlling shareholders.
The rapid growth of their company since 1998 has triggered a chain of products, acquisitions and partnerships beyond Google’s search engine.
Google now offers everything from services for work and productivity – such as Google Sheets – to hardware systems such as the Google Home smart speaker.
The company’s mission statement is to “organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”.