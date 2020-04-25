Gordon Ramsay swipes at angry locals after returning to Cornwall home ‘Love thy neighbour’

GORDON RAMSAY, the Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares chef, gave his Cornish neighbours a cheeky peace offering after he was slammed by locals for returning to his Cornwall home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsay, 53, took a swipe at his angry neighbour after he received complaints from locals for relocating to his family’s Cornwall home during the coronavirus lockdown. The Kitchen Nightmares star gave his neighbour a taste of their own medicine by offering them a burger he made in 10 minutes.

Taking to his Instagram story, Gordon revealed to his eight million followers that he was going to make a burger in 10 minutes. He explained how if he wasn’t able to make it in the time limit, he would donate 10 grand to the NHS. However, once his burger was made, the chef explained to his followers in the live video: “I’m not going to eat this. “I’m going to give it to the neighbours next door.”

Gordon added: “Hopefully that might put a smile on their face.” The TV star showed his followers that he ran out his front door and ran towards his neighbour’s house. Gordon was then seen shouting: “Love thy neighbour!” This comes after the restaurateur was faced with complaints from his locals after he decided to move back from London to his family home while the lockdown continues for the unforeseeable future.

Gordon has been called out for “setting a bad example” by moving back home on social media. One wrote: “Cornwall MPs have specifically asked for people with a second home not to do this. “You might be rich and famous but you’re not special and you’re setting a bad example! Really disappointing.” Another raged: “@GordonRamsay Cornwall is not some playground you can come to when it suits you!!”

However, one of Gordon’s loyal followers had his back as they added: “For everyone who is slating @GordonRamsay for moving to his Cornwall home… He has worked really hard to work his way up in his profession and he makes his own money so… he has every right to move and stay there. It’s not like he’s going back and forth from there to London.” Meanwhile, earlier this week one resident publicly threatened to report the star to the police, as they wrote: “Don’t you realise that by doing that you’ve possibly brought the virus with you and because Cornwall is not your main residence, if you and your family get sick you will place yet more strain on an already fragile infrastructure. “I’m reporting you to the police. What you’ve done is against the law and I hope they force you back to London.” Despite the fact that Gordon and his wife Tana made the decision to relocate their family before the lockdown was enforced, one of their neighbours reportedly told Mirror Online: “There are a lot of elderly people down here – it’s an elderly population, the average age is 65 to 85, with a lot of people living alone.

“It’s a scary time. I think it’s up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes.” They then went on to reveal their fears over the virus spreading as the town only has one hospital. They continued: “We only have one hospital. At the moment, there are a low number of cases here. “We live in a spacious area, so second homeowners have decided to come here even though MPs have asked them to stay away.” Express.co.uk previously contacted a representative on behalf of Gordon Ramsay for a comment.

