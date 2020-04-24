Gove admits he was ‘totally wrong’ about Boris – defends PM against ‘grotesque’ attack

MICHAEL GOVE launched a furious attack against the “grotesque” claims that Boris Johnson has failed as a leader during the coronavirus crisis, even going as far to address his own past comments about the Prime Minister.

An explosive Sunday Times piece has claimed that Boris Johnson skipped five COBRA meetings on coronavirus, with unnamed sources claiming the Prime Minister didn’t do urgent crisis planning. Michael Gove strongly defended his leader when he spoke to Sky’s Sophy Ridge, condemning the claims as “grotesque”. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was grilled over his own criticism of the PM back in 2016 when he withdrew his support for Mr Johnson’s leadership bid, claiming that he could not provide the leadership or build the team for the task ahead.

When asked if he was right or wrong about that past statement, Mr Gove admitted he was “totally wrong”. The minister told Sky: “This is the wildest offbean element of the Sunday Times piece. “The idea that the Prime Minister skipped meetings that were vital too our response to the coronavirus, I think, is grotesuqe. “The truth is that there are meetings across Government, some which are chaired by the Health Secretary and some which are chaired by other ministers.”

He continued: “The Prime Minister took all the major decisions. “I think nobody who considered what happened to the PM just a little while ago could say that he wasn’t throwing heart and soul into fighting this virus. “His leadership has been clear, he’s been inspirational at times. “I think that nothing is more offbean than the suggestion that the PM is anything other than energetic, determined, focussed and strong in his leadership against this virus.”

Mr Gove also offered an update on Mr Johnson’s health, as the Tory leader recovers from his coronavirus hospital stay. The Lancaster Chancellor said: “The Prime Minister is recovering well, he’s in cheerful spirits. “He had the opportunity to speak to Dominic Raab, his deputy, on Friday.”

Mr Gove told Sky: “The Prime Minister’s instructions to the rest of us are being communicated by the First Secretary of State when we had a conference call yesterday morning. “So it’s good the PM is recovering, he’s following the advice of his doctors in order to make sure he rests and recovers fully. “He’s absolutely on top of things and it’s the wish of all of us that he’s restored to full health as quickly as possible.” Mr Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to him isolating as per the guidelines. After a worsening of conditions, he was moved to hospital and then to ICU to be treated.