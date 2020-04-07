Government gives Boris Johnson health update with PM still in hospital

The Prime Minister was rushed to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital late last night after suffering with a persistent cough and high fever, 10 days after he started self-isolating.

Coronavirus-stricken Boris Johnson had a “comfortable night” in hospital despite reports he was given oxygen for Covid-19, the Government has announced.

Last month, Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the disease.

Despite his illness, a senior minister has insisted that the PM is still fit enough to lead the country from his hospital bed.

Communitie Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast this morning: “We all hope and expect that he can get back to Number 10 very soon.”

He went on: “He’s only gone in last night for a series of routine tests. He has had persistent symptoms.”

Earlier, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood suggested Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be running day-to-day operations while the PM is in hospital.

Raab is chairing today’s government meeting on coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump was among those who sent their best wishes to Johnson after the 55-year-old was hospitalised.

“All Americans are praying for him. He’s a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader,” he said.

Newly-elected Labour leader Keir Starmer also said he hoped the PM had a “speedy recovery”.

It comes as the UK’s coronavirus death toll soars to almost 5,000.

A further 621 new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the UK to 4,934.

The UK has now seen a total of 47,806 confirmed Covid-19 cases.