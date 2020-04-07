Graeme Souness explains big difference between Roberto Firmino and his Liverpool co-stars

Roberto Firmino leads the Liverpool attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and have forged a deadly trio under Jurgen Klopp

Graeme Souness has outlined the big difference between Roberto Firmino and his Liverpool team-mates.

The Brazil international has scored 11 goals this season, while Sadio Mane has netted 16 and Mohamed Salah 20.

And though the ex-Hoffenheim star does not get as many goals as his striking companions, his role is undeniably important to Jurgen Klopp.

He has acted as the glue that holds the forward line together.

It has led to the Reds having one of the most deadly attacks in Europe, winning the Champions League last season.

And they were on their way to beating the likes of Manchester City to the Premier League title before the coronavirus crisis decimated the season.

Liverpool had been beaten just once domestically and have scored 66 goals in 29 matches.

And Firmino has played a huge role in that despite scoring the least of the top three, says Souness.

“Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him,” the ex-Liverpool defender said.

“He’s one of three very special players. I love watching Roberto Firmino play. A couple of years ago, I likened him to Kenny Dalglish.

“He’s like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage.

“His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain.

“Whereas Salah and Sadio Mane, they will catch your eye more because they are direct and they score more goals.

“It’s so important to have those players, those goal-getters who can get you 25 in a season.”

Meanwhile, Souness also compared Klopp to Reds hero Bill Shankly.

The Scotsman brought Liverpool from the Second Division back to greatness in England and Europe.

He added: “He is the polar opposite of what Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan were. Bob didn’t speak a great deal.

“With Joe, you had to lean in to hear what he was saying. Jurgen is more like Bill Shankly, who was a great communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack.”