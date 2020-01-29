Grammys Awards 2020: Winners announced on music’s biggest night

Billie Eilish became the youngest to ever sweep the big four general field categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old pop star earned wins in the Best New Artist, Album, Record, and Song of the Year categories as she was the biggest winner at the star-studded event at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she admitted that she believed that Ariana Grande should have been the one to earn the honor as she said: ‘Can I just say that I think that Ariana deserves this?’

The 26-year-old 7 rings hitmaker – who was nominated for Thank U, Next – sweetly reacted to the shoutout as she blew kisses back at her.

Billie – real name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell – became only the second artist to win the four major categories in one night as the last one to do so was Christopher Cross in 1981.

She also dethroned Taylor Swift as the youngest Album Of The Year winner with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Swift earned the honor at the age of 20 when she won for Fearless a decade ago.

Billie also won Song and Record of the Year for Bad Guy. Earlier in the night she earned Best Pop Solo Performance for Bad Guy bringing her grand total to five.

Earlier in the night she was joined by her older brother and collaborator FINNEAS while accepting Song of the Year as she gave credit to her fellow nominees by saying: ‘So many other songs deserve this.’

As she and her 22-year-old brother recorded the entire When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album in their home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, as he sent an inspirational message to their fans.

FINNEAS – real name Finneas O’Connell – said: ‘This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today. You’re going to get one of these.’

The rising star beat out heavy competition including: Lady Gaga (Always Remember Us This Way), Tanya Tucker (Bring My Flowers Now), H.E.R. (Hard Place), Taylor Swift (Lover), Lana Del Rey (Norman F***ing Rockwell), Lewis Capaldi (Someone You Loved), and Lizzo (Truth Hurts)

Billie wanted to make sure those in attendance knew she was being earnest as she said: ‘I genuinely want to say I am so grateful.’

Her brother FINNEAS was also a big winner as he won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical for his work on her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Since the siblings won four awards together, their family total ended up being a whopping 10.

Lizzo was shocked as she earned the Best Pop Solo Performance Win for Truth Hurts in the first category of the night.

She uplifted the crowd with a message of positivity as she said: ‘Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up.’

She faced stiff-competition including: Beyonce (Spirit), Billie Eilish (Bad Guy), Ariana Grande (7 Rings), and Taylor Swift (You Need To Calm Down).

While accepting the gong she said: ‘This whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out, and that can go away and priorities really shift.’

One of the most emotional points of the night came when late Nipsey Hussle was a posthumous winner in the Rap/Sung Performance category alongside DJ Khaled and John Legend for Higher.

His entire family joined DJ Khaled and John Legend on stage as they accepted the honor with Legend ending the speech: ‘Let’s love each other. Let’s love our families. Let’s hold each other tight.’

They beat out Lil Baby & Funna (Drip Too Hard), Lil Nas X (Panini), Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch (Ballin), and Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott (The London).

Earlier in the night Hussle won Best Rap Performance for Racks In The Middle.

Tyler, The Creator finally had his big moment as he won Best Rap Album for his work on critically-acclaimed IGOR.

The 28-year-old brought his mother on stage as he joked: ‘You did a great job raising this guy.’

The second award of the night was given to Dan & Shay in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for Speechless.

None were televised but Gary Clark Jr. won three Grammys including: Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance for This Land.

Earlier in the night Alicia Keys was joined by Boyz II Men as they paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna while kicking off The Grammys.

The 39-year-old singer gave an emotional monologue before the performance in front of the star-studded crowd at the Staples Center where Bryant had played most of his NBA career.

She said: ‘We’re standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.’

There was also a spotlight on the LA Lakers star’s No. 8 and 24 jerseys in the rafters of the arena the entire night.

With no musical accompaniment, Alicia began singing Boyz II Men’s 1991 hit It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday.

She was then joined by the R&B group who happens to be from the same hometown of Philadelphia as the recently-departed 41-year-old NBA superstar for the a capella performance.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

While opening the show Keys began by saying: ‘Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

‘We never thought in a million years we’d have to start the show like this.’

Keys also said: ‘Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna … are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in prayers, they’re in this building.

‘Take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.’

The former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star’s private Sikorsky S-76 struck a hillside amid heavy fog and immediately caught fire at around 10am.

Law enforcement told TMZ even LAPD air support had been grounded due to the bad weather. Flight data shows the aircraft appeared to get into trouble above the L.A. Zoo where it circled at a very low altitude.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas after a group of mountain bikers spotted the smoke.

Initial reports claimed five had been killed, but the death toll was raised to nine – including the pilot – at a press conference Sunday night.

The Grammy Awards brings together the biggest artists in the industry to celebrate music and several of them took to the stage to put their talents on display.

Lizzo began the event with a bang as she kicked off the show on a high note crooning I’m Crying Cause I Love You with a small string orchestra behind her before going into an energetic performance of her hit Truth Hurts.

The 31-year-old star dazzled in an off the shoulder black gown scattered with gems as she belted out the ballad, offering ultimate drama while serenading the star-packed crowd.

An elegant group of ballerinas took the stage mid-performance, their classic tutus illuminated by blue and pink LED lights.

The delicate dance introduced a punchy performance of Lizzo’s super hit Truth Hurts. For her second song, she transformed from enchantress into full pop diva donning a bedazzled corset and futuristic looking leggings while backup dancers supported her.

Love was in the air as power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a rendition of their song Nobody But You.

During their performance the duo gazed into each other’s eyes as if no one else was in the room.

Gwen looked radiant while in a gauzy off-white dress adorned with hearts and golden embellishments while Blake went with a classic suit.

Alicia Keys then sent an emotional message to the crowd, who was still reeling from news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death.

As she sat down at the piano, Keys told the crowd to refuse the negative energy.

She went into her own version of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, giving shout outs to the night’s top artists.

Billy Porter introduced the Jonas Brothers who went for gilded glamour wearing a range of gold looks.

After kicking things off with their unreleased track Five More Minutes, then they sailed into a version of What A Man Gotta Do, where they were joined by monochrome clad dancer and a brass band.

When they jumped down into the aisles of the audience, the JoBro Kevin stole a kiss from wife Danielle.

Trevor Noah introduced Tyler The Creator, who was joined by Charlie Wilson and Boys II Men for a truly frenetic performance.

He wore his blunt blonde Igor wig while gathering around the fire with the band for an a capella intro to EARFQUAKE.

Then he busted into New Magic Wand, offering textured vocals as he whipped his body around. Clones of the Creator took the stage, before fire engulfed the background.

Usher took the stage to perform a medley of Prince songs with the unrivaled FKA Twigs dancing along. Longtime Prince drummer Sheila E was also there.

He kicked things off with Prince’s Little Red Corvette, oozing the purple one’s signature sex appeal as he rocked a glittering jacket with unbuttoned white shirt to reveal his chest.

He then went into When The Doves Cry as ivory-clad dancers took the stage with him. His version Kiss was next, featuring a steamy dance with Twigs.

Camila Cabello looked like a princess in gauzy pink and pearls as she sang the touching track First Man about her father.

In the background played home movies of her and her father Alejandro. He was in the audience to witness, shedding tears as she sang directly to him.

Country legend Tanya Tucker performed Bring The Flowers with collaborator Brandi Carlile.

Ariana Grande made her grand return to the Grammys, after a controversy which saw her drop out of last year’s ceremony at the last minute over creative disputes.

First she oozed elegance in a strapless black gown and opera gloves, as she started off with Imagine.

Then the Florida-born songstress intro’d her track Seven Rings with the Rodgers and Hammerstein song My Favorite Things, the inspiration for the song.

Billie Eilish made her Grammy debut with a chilling rendition of When The Party’s Over, backed by her constant companion and songwriting partner, brother Finneas.

She sat down on a stool, rocking a nude Gucci look at a choir of vocalists supported her.

After their performance, Finneas stood up and went to hug his little sister.

Aerosmith – winners of this year’s Musicares Person Of the Year – took the stage for a few songs, starting with Living On The Edge.

Stephen Tyler was in fine form, running around the stage carrying his scarf-adorned mic stand. He gave audiences a thrill as he wandered into the front rows before guitarist Joe Perry swept into a solo.

Things kicked up as they began the intoxicating opening riff for Walk This Way.

But it really got exciting as Run DMC broke out of the box to join the rock band for a performance of their iconic genre-bender.

Proving his knack for reinvention, Lil Nas X gave audience a new version of his ear-worm Old Town Road while dazzling in a silver suit.

He packed the stage with stars, joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, K-pop sensations BTS, viral yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey and DJ Diplo.

Commemorating his rapid rise from obscurity to super stardom, Lil Nas started his performance in a cozy bedroom set. Framed versions of his magazine covers hung on the wall. Also seen in the room was a Lakers jersey, honoring today’s loss of Kobe Bryant.

BTS sang the chorus with him, slowly dancing along. Then Billy Ray sailed into his verse, lending his country croon to the hybrid tune.

Lil Nas followed Old Town Road with Rodeo, where he surprised audience by inviting his rap predecessor, Nas, to the stage.

Demi Lovato was one of the night’s most anticipated acts, performing Anyone – a song written just days before her haunting overdose incident of 2018.

It was an emotional experience for the star, who paused and took in the moment, shedding a single tear before showcasing her vocal chops.

She commanded attention in a billowing white gown as she sang while backed by a baby grand.

Her performance earned a standing ovation from her peers, who filled the room with cheers as Demi took a bow.

While the Grammys were a celebration of music’s best, there were also several heart-wrenching moments.

A tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle was opened by Meek Mill before he was joined by DJ Khaled, John Legend on keys, and fellow rapper YG.

At the end of the medley, images of both Nipsey and Kobe Bryant appeared on screen.

Rosalia stunned in a skintight silver catsuit full of fringe and with cheeky backside cut-outs as she sang the flamenco-tinged dance tune Malamente,. The Spanish stunner enchanted audiences as she showed off her dance skills.

Doing double duty, Alicia Keys parked her hosting responsibilities to perform her track Underdog for the very first time.

She sat down with Alabama Shakes talent Brittany Howard on guitar as she crooned the positivity-filled track.

H.E.R. sat down at the piano to perform Sometimes. While tickling the ivories, she donned a chic blue dress and her constant sunglasses. Demonstrating her skills as a multi-instrumentalist, she later got up to wail on guitar.

10-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt performed in honor of John Prine’s Lifetime Achievement award, singing a version of his song Angel From Montgomery.

Gary Clark Jr. was joined by The Roots for a version of his socially conscious rock track This Land.

Camila Cabello returned to stage, looking like a burst of sunshine as she and Cyndi Lauper performed I Sing The Body Electric from the musical Fame in honor of longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

They were joined by a slate of talents who included rapper Common, singer Ben Platt, violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Lang Lang, Gary Clarke Jr., ballerina Misty Copeland, and The War And Treaty.