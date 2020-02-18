Grandma buys granddaughter a onesie with printed nipple tassels, thong and a ‘tramp stamp’

A grandma has been slammed for gifting her baby granddaughter a ‘disgusting’ baby onesie which features printed nipple tassels, a thong and ‘even a tramp stamp.’

An anonymous friend of the gran, believed to be from the US, shared a snap of the controversial garment on Reddit after seeing it on her social media page, and simply captioned it: ‘Onesie courtesy of Grandma.’

And many horrified parents were quick to take to the comments section to condemn the item of clothing – before saying the grandma should be ‘ashamed.’

‘The onesie looks like stripper getup,’ wrote one, while a second raged: ‘It’s a thong and nipple pasties. Really gross because it’s sexualizing a baby, even as a joke.’

A third commented: ‘The fact that they even found a onesie like that is gross,’ while a fourth added: ‘The lower back tattoo is kind of funny, albeit tasteless. The nipple tassels take it to a whole different level though.’

Others were more relieved after suggesting the onesie appeared to be homemade – meaning it wasn’t for sale on the market.

‘It looks like the print is pealing off so hopefully it’s something she made herself and not something mass marketed,’ wrote one, while a second agreed:

‘The fact that someone made this is just so creepy and disgusting. I hope the grandma bought stickers and put it on the onesie instead of these being actually sold by a store somewhere.’

Meanwhile, a select few disagreed and argued the onesie was ‘funny’ and ‘not trashy.’

‘It’s pretty funny, but people will always want something to be upset about,’ argued one, while a second penned:

‘Seriously people are acting like the grandma is preparing the baby for a life of stripping or something? It’s a stupid little onesie that the baby will have for a few months.’

A third added: ‘I would never dress my daughter in this.. but its still funny.’