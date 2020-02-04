Grandson of Hamas founder, who converted to Christianity, is accused of nose-job fraud

The grandson of a Hamas founder who converted to Christianity and came out as gay has been accused of nose-job fraud.

Jnaid Salama, 30, also known as John D. Calvin, tried to pay for $10,995 surgery to change the shape and size of his nose at a clinic in Seattle, Washington, using a check, according to reports in Canada.

But after it was rejected, Mr Salama was arrested and held at Snohomish County Jail after reportedly being accused of forgery and first-degree theft.

He fled the Gaza strip, Palestine, for Canada, and said he would face ‘certain death’ if he returned to the region when authorities threatened to deport him in 2015.

Mr Salama handed the check into the clinic two days after he was told he would have to prepay for surgery, after he demanded it ‘as soon as possible’, court filings seen by the Herald said.

When the check was rejected, he claimed that there must be a problem with the clinic as there was none with his bank.

However, a fraud investigation revealed Mr Salama had not been authorized to issue a check by his bank, and that he had several other claims against him.

A check for $100,000 of jewels and accessories including four watches, two rings worth $10,000, a $15,000 diamond bracelet and a $40,000 diamond necklace from Bloomingdale’s, Chicago, was rejected in April 2018.

Similarly, a check for $45,000 of jewels including a Rolex watch and diamond engagement ring from a store in Louisiana was bounced in August 2018.

Mr Salama was raised in Gaza, Palestine, where he alleges to have been ‘indoctrinated to believe in violence, Antisemitism, and an extreme interpretation of Islam’.

He was also involved in activities with Hamas, a US-designated terrorist organisation, before being held by Israeli soldiers and finding, he claims, that they treated him with ‘compassion’ and ‘tolerance’.

Running away to Canada at the age of 15, Mr Salama launched a petition and funding campaign to help him stay in the country after authorities threatened to deport him due to his links to the terrorist group.

He feared that if he was returned to the area ruled by Hamas, of which his grandfather was a co-founder, he would be killed, reports CNN money.

‘What he did is offensive to honor and to religion,’ his father told CNN at the time, appearing to confirm Mr Salama’s claims, ‘and the family has the right to retaliate against him’.

His mother also told him in 2015 that she no longer wants to have any contact with him, CNN reported.

Mr Salama was allowed to stay in the US, instead of Canada, following a ruling in Massachusetts in May 2016.

However, in the effort he said he had incurred tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees that he would now have to find a way to pay.

MailOnline has contacted Mr Salama for comment.