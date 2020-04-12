Greggs sausage rolls: How to make your own Greggs at home

GREGGS has closed their doors amid the UK coronavirus lockdown, but if you’re missing your favourite pastries don’t fear, here is how to make your own Greggs sausage roll at home.

Greggs announced the closure of their stores on Tuesday, March 24, in line with the Government’s coronavirus lockdown measures. This has lead to many missing their pastry fix from the famous bakers – one of the main items missed is Greggs famous sausage roll.

Now some have taken to creating their own pastry goodness at home, with pictures across social media of budding bakers creations. Express.co.uk has found two recipes, one for sausage rolls and another for sausage, bean and cheese melt from Greggs themselves. Your kitchen will smell like a bakery in no time with these two easy recipes. If you want to have a go at creating your own Greggs style sausage roll at home, below is a recipe you can follow!

Greggs Style Sausage Roll by Flava-It – adding instant Flava to every day. Ingredients: Ready Rolled Puff Pastry

350g Pork Sausage Meat (or cheap pork sausages with the skins removed)

1 Egg (beaten)

1 Sachet Garlic & Herb Flava-it Seasoning Method 1. Preheat the oven to 220C (200C in a fan oven)/Gas mark 7.

2. Unroll the puff pastry sheet and cut in half lengthways. Brush each half with the beaten egg to within 1cm of the bottom of the long side. 3. Mix the sausage meat with 1 sachet of Flava-It Garlic & Herb to season (optional) 4. Divide the sausage meat mixture in half, place down the centre of each length of pastry in a sausage shape, leaving a 3cm border along one long-edge of each sheet, then brush just the border with beaten egg. Bring the top pastry edge over the filling press together to stick to the eggy border. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. 5. Cut each sausage roll into 4 even lengths and make 3 cuts across the top surface of each roll with a knife. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make another 4 sausage rolls.

6. Place on a baking tray, brush all over with beaten egg and bake in a preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Greggs has also shared themselves how to make their famous sausage, bean and cheese melt. In a Facebook post, the bakers told customers to try a GIY or Greggs It Yourself and detailed how to make the tasty pastry. Greggs wrote on Facebook: “If you’re craving a Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt right now, we sadly can’t bake it for you, but here’s how to #GreggsItYourself.”

To make a sausage, bean and cheese melt you’ll need Beans

Sausages

Cheese

Puff Pastry

An egg