Greta Thunberg protests outside EU Council building

Greta Thunberg today joined climate protesters outside the EU Council building as EU environment ministers met inside.

It came a day after she accused European Union governments and institutions of only ‘pretending’ to urgently tackle the climate crisis.

A handful of protesters clutched umbrellas as they gathered for the small protest on the sidelines of the ministers’ meeting at Schuman Square.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist is in Brussels where she appeared at a European Commission meeting yesterday as a new climate law was unveiled.

But the European Commission’s announcement of plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 fell flat with environmental groups.

Thunberg was left unimpressed and dismissed the proposal as ‘surrender’.

She questioned the urgency of the commission and said: ‘When your house is on fire, you don’t wait a few more years to start putting it out.

‘And yet this is what the Commission is proposing today.’

The new law would commit the 27-member bloc to reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and give Brussels new powers to impose emission targets.

But the announcement was declared inadequate by Thunberg and dozens of her fellow activists.

Thunberg sat alongside Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during the meeting at the body’s Brussels headquarters yesterday.

She has also met a committee of MEPs, after an exception was made to a coronavirus-related ban on visitors to the European Parliament.

But she and 33 other youth climate activists have already condemned the EU’s climate plans as insufficient in an open letter.

‘Net zero emissions by 2050 for the EU equals surrender. It means giving up,’ the letter said.

‘We don’t just need goals for just 2030 or 2050. We, above all, need them for 2020 and every following month and year to come,’ it said.

Speaking to the MEP committee, Thunberg said: ‘Here you are, trying to create laws and policies once again ignoring it. Pretending that your plan or policy disregarding the united science will somehow solve the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.

‘The European Union must stop ‘pretending that you can be a climate leader and still go on building and subsidising new fossil fuel infrastructure.

‘We will not be satisfied with anything less than a science-based pathway which gives us the best possible chance to safeguard the future living conditions for humanity and life on earth as we know it,’ Thunberg said.

She also added that children had been ‘sacrificing’ their education for the cause for a year and a half.

Thunberg’s unamused facial expression previously became a meme after she glared at Donald Trump at a United Nations summit last September.

At the same event, she memorably tore into world leaders for their inaction on climate change, asking them repeatedly: ‘How dare you?’.

Handing more power to the commission, the EU’s executive arm, faces almost certain opposition from national governments and the European Parliament.

‘Member states and parliament will hate it,’ said Quentin Genard of climate think tank E3G in a blog post.

‘Even the more pro-European and pro-climate action countries want to keep oversight over climate policies.’

The goal of climate neutrality was approved by EU leaders at a rocky summit in June with coal-dependent Poland the only holdout.

The commission, which proposes EU law, has hailed the draft has the cornerstone of a European Green New Deal that also envisages a major investment drive to decarbonise the European economy.

Critics say the 2050 goal depends too deeply on technology that does not exist and creates a false hope that climate change can be fixed without fundamentally changing the economy or human behaviour.

Also angering activists, the proposal steps back from the commission’s original ambition to order countries to cut emissions by 50 per cent or even 55 per cent from 1990 levels by the end of this decade.

Instead, the EU draft accepts that the existing goal to reduce pollution by at least 40 percent by 2030 will be revised by September.

That is only two months before the UN climate summit in November, when all parties to the Paris Agreement must make more ambitious pledges to put the world on track to limit global warming to 2.7F (1.5C).

Twelve EU countries – including France, Italy and the Netherlands but not the EU’s biggest emitter, Germany – want the Commission to revise the 2030 goal in June.

They say that would leave enough time for the EU to adopt the new 2030 target and use it to pressure large emitters such as China to raise their climate pledges before the summit.

‘Delaying discussions until September would crush the EU’s ability to play a leading role in global climate talks,’ Greenpeace climate policy adviser Sebastian Mang said.

The NGO projected an image of flames onto the European Commission building in Brussels on Tuesday, urging leaders to tackle climate change as urgently as if a house were on fire.

Green members of the European Parliament accused von der Leyen of giving up her claim to lead in the global climate debate.

‘In the face of Greta, she is breaking her promise to present ambitious climate targets for 2030,’ Green lawmaker Michael Bloss said.