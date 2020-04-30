Gretchen Whitmer wants emergency powers extension days after armed protesters gather at her home

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking an extension of the state’s emergency powers, just days after armed protesters arrived at her home demanding an end to the stay-at-home order.

The state of emergency is set to expire at the end of this month, but on Monday, Whitmer said she is seeking an extension from the Republican-led Legislature.

Michigan has the third-most reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States behind New York and New Jersey. The state has currently recorded 38,210 cases and 3,407 deaths.

The Democrat governor is braced for a confrontation over her constitutional powers as Republican lawmakers did not agree to a full extension of the emergency declaration request in early April.

Michigan’s state of emergency is different from the stay-at-home order, which is set to continue until May 15 after it was extended on Friday and is among the toughest in the country.

The emergency powers allow Whitmer to extend the coronavirus guidelines such as the current shelter-in-place rules.

While seeking to extend restrictions, Whitmer also outlined her next steps for reopening the state’s economy by relaxing the extent of the lockdown.

Under the emergency declaration, Whitmer can issue executive orders such as the current stay-at-home order mandating residents stay inside unless absolutely necessary.

She can also order the closing of schools and ban evictions for the duration of the emergency.

A state of emergency was first declared on March 10, when the first cases of coronavirus were discovered in Michigan.

The declaration was last extended on April 7 and will expire on Thursday, at which point the Legislature would have to extend it again or possibly allow her to rely on a second law giving her emergency powers without their approval.

Michigan would have to be under a state-of-emergency order to continue its shelter-in-place guidelines.

Whitmer said on Monday that many of her emergency powers are included in the Michigan Constitution and state laws, so she can continue issuing and enforcing orders without a State of Emergency extension, according to WWMT.

She said: ‘The State of Emergency gives us the ability to extend liability to all the frontline workers, it extends liability to as well.

‘The emergency powers that I have as Governor do not depend on the Legislature, but the protections do.’

On Thursday armed protesters gathered outside of Whitmer’s home as part of a demonstration dubbed ‘operation Queen’s castle’.

Many were carrying American and state flags, with some holding ‘Trump 2020’ placards. One protester held up a sign which read ‘No more whitless dim Whit’.

As seen in other anti-lockdown protests around the country, some protesters were armed with guns and last week others gathered outside of the State Capitol in Lansing as part of a larger demonstration.

Large crowds of protesters had gathered at the urging of Trump, who encouraged his followers to ‘liberate’ Michigan, as well as other states including Minnesota and Virginia.

Whitmer’s current stay-at-home order allows garden stores, nurseries, and lawn-care, pest-control and landscaping operations to resume business. Retailers that do not sell necessary supplies may reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

The order also allows the public to participate in outdoor activities such as golfing and allows the use of motorboats.

The new order also allows people who own two homes in Michigan to travel between them, which was previously banned but drew complaints from residents of southern Michigan’s urban areas who had second homes in rural and resort areas of the state.

The order requires residents to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces and says employers must provide at least cloth face coverings to employees. However, no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.