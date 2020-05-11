Grimes gets spy plane that inspired the name of her baby with Elon Musk WRONG

Grimes has pointed out that she is ‘recovering from surgery and barely alive’ after Elon Musk publicly corrected her for getting the name wrong of the spy plane their baby is named after.

The singer tweeted that the inspiration behind part of their son’s name, X Æ A-12, is the ‘A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)’.

But the Tesla boss replied to her and pointed out that in fact the plane is called an SR-71.

He followed it up with another Tweet simply writing ‘Archangel-12’ alongside a photo of the A-12 aircraft.

Grimes, who gave birth Monday, brushed off the mistake, pointing out she had just given birth and was recovering from surgery.

‘I’m recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound,’ she replied to her boyfriend.

The jokey spat came after the 32-year-old singer took to Twitter Tuesday to explain the reasons behind the unusual combination of characters making up the name X Æ A-12.

Grimes explained that each of the characters in the baby’s bizarre name represents something special to the couple.

‘X [represents] the unknown variable,’ Grimes wrote, referring to the first letter of X Æ A-12’s name.

She then went on to explain that the next symbol in her son’s name was inspired by fantastical elves.

‘Æ is the the Elven spelling of of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),’ she stated.

The final symbol in the name, Grimes explained, is a reference to the A-12 aircraft.

‘A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.

She also added that A additionally stands for ‘Archangel’, ‘her favorite song’.

Grimes then ended her odd tweet by sharing emojis of crossed swords and a mouse – writing ‘Metal rat’.

The embarrassment over the name doesn’t end at the misspelling saga however.

The couple’s son is believed to have been born in Los Angeles where the couple reside, but Musk and Grimes will not be able to register his name there due to Californian law.

Under the state law, names must only include the 26 letters of the English alphabet, meaning X Æ A-12 would not be legally permissible.

Musk, 48, had announced the birth of X Æ A-12 on Tuesday.

He shared a photo of himself holding the newborn in his arms, and wrote: ‘Mom and baby all good’.

He later shared a photo that showed the baby boy lying in a crib. Musk photoshopped tattoos onto his face.

Neither Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – nor Musk have revealed how to pronounce her son’s unusual name.

After the couple announced the birth of X Æ A-12, many Twitter users sent out tweets poking fun of the unusual name.

‘That’s going to be tough on the teacher,’ one joked.

‘It’s pronounced “Rachel”‘, another deadpanned.

Meanwhile another wrote about X Æ A-12’s name: ‘That awkward moment when all names are taken, so you smash all the keys on the keyboard.’

Musk, who has a reported net worth of $37 billion, began dating Grimes in 2018 after they met at that year’s Met Gala.

The Canadian singer said in February that she wants to let their baby choose their own gender identity.

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Those children – Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon and Damian – all have much more common names.