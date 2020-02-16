Groom didn’t know whether gender fluid fiancé would walk down aisle as a man or woman

A groom has revealed he didn’t know whether his gender fluid fiancé would walk down the aisle as a ‘man or woman’ on their wedding day.

Chris Law, 37, and Douglas Davidson, 51, from Stirling in Scotland, had agreed on venue Cromlix House, the opulent hotel owned by tennis star Andy Murray, for their wedding venue – as it’s where they’d had their first date and where they’d got engaged after Douglas went down on one knee holding out a solitaire diamond ring.

However, while every decision was based on tradition, there was one exception: whether Chris would walk down the petal-scattered aisle as himself or ‘blushing bride’ Fiona.

Chris, who is gender-fluid, was born a man but spends much of the time as female, and so when it came the couple’s special day there was a dilemma to be resolved.

‘Everyone had assumed I would arrive as Fiona,’ said Chris. ‘Because I spend about 90% of the time when I socialise as female.’

Whichever he, or she, had chosen, it would have been welcomed by bridegroom Douglas.

‘If that was what Chris had wanted, I would have been fine with his choice,’ he said. ‘I have married Chris who is gender fluid and I don’t like to think of them as two different entities.

‘A lot of our friends thought Chris would be dressed (as Fiona) but he chose himself. I am proud of them both and I love them both, because they are my life partner.’

Chris and Douglas got together almost nine years ago, after meeting on an online dating site.

It was the first full gay relationship for Douglas, the rugby playing prison officer who feared he’d be rejected by his family if he came out or that, having been adopted by them, they’d be disappointed by the boy who’d been so grateful for the life they’d given him.

‘I slept with a guy at my college once but never did anything else until I was 38,’ he explained. ‘I did try to deny my sexuality and I did have girlfriends, but they never went on for long.’

Even though Chris had come out as a teenager, it wasn’t without its problems.

‘I was quite a feminine child and all my friends were girls,’ he said. ‘It was probably when I was 15 that I realised I was actually attracted to men. I spent most of my teenage years being absolutely ridiculed or bullied for being a flamboyant, feminine boy.

‘I never had a relationship with my dad as I wasn’t the rugby-playing football sort of a son he wanted, so I grew up feeling like and expecting to be a disappointment or not good enough.’

‘My mum has always been a huge support, encouraging me to express myself and defending me from any criticism or abuse. We’ve always been extremely close.’

‘I spent years in therapy and counselling, many years sedated by anti-depressants, before I could actually say that.

‘I can discuss it now because it’s in the past – but it took me a long time to accept being gay, and even then I worried about the backlash and how I would be judged.’

Chris, a social care officer, had had two long-term relationships before Douglas, both ‘terrible messes’ which had led to his decision that he didn’t ever want to be with anyone at all.

‘I started chatting to Douglas and, while I tried to keep him at arm’s length for a few months, I soon realised he was nothing like my previous relationships,’ he explained. ‘In fact, he was the only person I could ever really see a future with.

‘I was quite guarded at first and, after previous relationships, I just didn’t want to go there. But he was just so easy to talk to. We got on so well and he was happy to listen, and that made all the difference.’

Gender fluidity had never been something Chris had considered until about a year into his relationship with Douglas.

‘I had always dressed for Halloween or an event like a stage show, but it was almost like a cabaret,’ he explained.

‘I had, though, always been interested in the trans world, and I have quite a few friends who are transgender. Some of them have completely transitioned and some live as I do, as gender fluid.’

‘It took me a long time to realise that it wasn’t something I was doing as a mask, to cover myself up. Why did I want to dress as a woman? And how will Douglas feel about it?’

However, Douglas was more than happy to support his then-boyfriend’s choices.

‘We have a friend who is gender fluid – Rachel who was our bridesmaid – and I have been involved with the LGBT community and helped a person transition to a woman,’ he explained. ‘So it didn’t shock me or bother me.’

‘He has always been open and honest with me and I’m happy for him to be happy. I don’t feel any different whether I’m with Chris or Fiona – although I’m probably more protective when she’s Fiona because of some people’s opinions of gender fluid people.

‘I don’t even ask whether I’m going out with Chris or Fiona – all I do ask is what he is going to be dressed in to make sure there’s time to get ready!’

Chris stresses that, while it can be for some people, being female is not a sexual thing for him. Sexuality and gender are two different things he says. Both he and Douglas are gay men, both attracted to men, both attracted to each other.

‘Douglas appreciates how I look when I dress female, but it’s not a case of that’s coming home and going in the bedroom,’ continued Chris. ‘It’s completely separate. He knows I have always liked makeup. I like to dress up, I have always been flamboyant.’

‘When I was young I used to dress in the brightest things, head-to-toe designer and shimmery – I must have looked hideous.’

‘Now I’m older I couldn’t get away with that, I would just look ridiculous so, rather than going out in jeans and a polo shirt, I have found a way to express myself.’

‘A lot of friends don’t understand. Most people thought I was transitioning or looking to progress – at one point even I wondered if I was unhappy with my body. But I’m happy, and gender fluid which, although it became the new buzz word, seemed to fit for me.

‘Rachel has always been a close friend and she helped me buy clothes online initially. In the early days we’d meet at the Polo Lounge Club in Glasgow and I’d take a bag of clothes and get changed in the toilet – let’s just say the look wasn’t as pretty back then.’

‘I’ve thankfully learned more makeup skills, but it was gradual. Eventually I travelled dressed as I grew more confident.

‘I get a lot of compliments from people, a lot from straight guys who are curious. Socially I’m Fiona 90% of the time, as I’ve become more comfortable and realised I wasn’t going to be burned or chased with a pitchfork by the local people.’

‘I was nervous discussing my gender with colleagues as many had seen pictures on Facebook, but hadn’t asked questions for fear of offending me.’

He continued: ‘When a few people did, I explained about being gender fluid and it gave me the option of being both male and female. I now attend most work functions happily as Fiona’.

‘There is an element of escaping from being Chris for a while, but it’s also about expressing my femininity.

‘When I’m dressed it does look like me but with makeup, hair and a dress. I’m quite convincing from a distance but I’m not completely unrealistic. I mean, I go out in a frock!’

‘I see people standing in a corner and sniggering but, while in the past I might have burst into tears and run away, now I look them straight in the eye and it’s they who, nine times out of 10, will turn away, embarrassed that I’ve seen them and called them out.’

He added: ‘Often it’s the ones who laugh and stare who approach me to offer a drink, looking to have a conversation.’

With such confidence about spending so much time as a woman, it’s surprising that Chris chose to walk down the aisle as a man, albeit with slightly more flair than most.

He wore a bespoke silk-blend peacock blue suit with a jewel-encrusted floor-length train and handmade silk waistcoat with tails. He also chose to wear full make-up carefully applied by a specialist makeup artist.

But as much as Chris is determined to live the life he wants, as he wants, both he and Douglas are ever respectful of the family in front of whom they made their vows and made the decision primarily because of Chris’ two young sons who were present, as well as many older relatives.

‘I think everyone knew our wedding would be a little diverse but with family and some friends it’s never really needed to be discussed,’ he explained.

‘They see how I’ve lived all these years and some visit for dinner and wine, trying on one of my wigs as a laugh, but we don’t need to have the whole gender conversation’.

‘My two young sons Ruben, six, and Leon, four, were ring bearers and I wanted them to see Daddy Chris as they knew him…’

Chris was a donor for friends Jessica and Rachel, deciding to help them have children about a year before he and Douglas met. Both women are the boys’ ‘parents’ but Chris is close to them and he and Douglas see them regularly.

‘I’m an only child and my mum never thought she would be a gran so when we see the boys she is always with us,’ he said.

‘Children don’t grow up with hatred and judgement. We went to Leon’s Christening, and Ruben ‘s nursery teacher came in and he shouted at the top of his voice: “This is my Daddy Chris and Uncle Douglas and we’re staying with them at their caravan.” My heart could have melted.’

Although mindful of elderly relatives, it has been they who have surprised the couple with their acceptance – Douglas’ dad, Alastair now 92, in particular.

‘My brother-in-law had shown him a picture of Fiona and the next time we went to visit he pulled me to one side and said “do you know, I saw that picture and you were looking great,”‘ explained Chris.

‘In my war days there were a few chaps who used to live as female too, and hat’s off to you Chris, hats off to you’. I was gobsmacked.’

The pair are enjoying married life and have only one regret, which is that the day passed far too quickly.

‘The atmosphere, the diversity, and the love felt by everyone during the ceremony was lovely,’ said Chris.

‘Saying the vows was so emotional and brought back everything we initially felt and continue to feel for one another.

‘It’s clear how close we are and seeing that touched everyone. There was even a funny moment when my mum did her heartfelt speech and asked people to raise a glass to the happy couple ‘Mr and Mrs Davidson’.

‘Marriage has brought a renewed warmth and making our commitment official was as important as it was wonderful and that doesn’t change whether I’m Chris or Fiona.

‘Gender fluidity doesn’t define me, it’s who I am.’