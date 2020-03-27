Growing up Meghan Markle ALWAYS wanted to be a princess, says her brother

MEGHAN MARKLE’S rise from sitcom actress to Duchess seems worthy of a fairytale but after less than two years at the top, she and Prince Harry have decided to give it up. In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk Meghan’s brother Thomas Markle Jr has revealed how she “always wanted to be a princess”.

Meghan Markle, 38 and Prince Harry’s royal romance captured hearts around the world and many felt their marriage marked a new era for the British Royal Family. While to some it may have seemed they were living the dream, the couple struggled in the royal limelight and announced their dramatic decision to step down as senior royals at the start of the year.

In a post on Instagram, the couple said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Meghan and Harry’s decision to ditch royal life shocked many, as it means leaving a life of luxury, public duty and unrivalled status behind. Speaking after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, she said she “didn’t know much” about who Prince Harry was when they first began dating. But Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has shed light on what his sister was like growing up – claiming Meghan always loved Disney princesses. Asked if she showed interest in the British Royal Family as a child, Thomas Jr told Express.co.uk: “Watching her grow up I don’t think it was the British Royal Family, it was the princess thing – Cinderella and all that kind of stuff, Beauty and the Beast and all those Disney movies that revolve around being a Princess and a Prince and being swept off your feet.”

In her early teens, Meghan was photographed outside Buckingham Palace during a school trip to London. Asked about the photo, Thomas Jr said: “That when she probably set her sights on what she wanted.” He added: “I mean seeing the palace and Windsor and all that it would just be incredible.” Asked if he thought that triggered in her something that that is what she wanted, Thomas teased our interviewer that Meghan “came up with this devious plan to become an actress and run into Harry in Toronto.”

Asked if he thought it was Meghan’s “dream to be a princess”, Thomas replied: “Yes I do.” He added it was “any little girl’s dream to become a princess and just be a part of the royal family”. Thomas Jr also claims Meghan decided Harry was the one soon after they were introduced by a friend. He said: “I think that was it right there – the highest possible place she could ever get in her life… that was it. “That was something she was not going to let slip between her fingers and get away.”