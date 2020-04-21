GTA 5 Online Down: Rockstar Server Status as fans report game not working – April 21

GTA Online servers are experiencing issues this afternoon with reports that Rockstar Games servers are having connection issues.

GTA ONLINE DOWN UPDATE 1 – Rockstar Games has now acknowledged issues on their support account on Twitter.

According to the official feed Rockstar devs are “working on resolving this issue as soon as possible”.

Affected players are also encouraged to refer to the Rockstar Service Status website (mentioned previously) for updates.

However at the time of writing – 5.50pm – there’s still no further information from Rockstar Games on what is causing the issues or when they might be fixed.

It could potentially be linked to possible PSN network issues we’ve also noticed impacting some players in the last few hours.

More to follow.

Original Story – GTA 5 Online is down this afternoon with a surge of reports suggesting the service has gone offline.

The popular online game started to experience connectivity issues at around 3pm GMT this afternoon with gamers reporting numerous issues with the game.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a surge of GTA 5 down reports with the majority of issues relating to connection problems with ‘Online Play’ and a smaller amount with the Rockstar Social Club.

The Down Detector outage map says the problems are mainly hitting users in the UK, Europe and some smaller parts of the US on the east coast.

Down Detector has also seen a peak of 900+ ‘GTA 5 down’ reports across the world from users in the past few minutes.

However, that’s just on the UK downdetector website. Over on the US version of the site, reports of GTA 5 being down have topped out at just shy of 1300.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on what might be wrong with the servers online service or when it might be fixed.

Rockstar Games support has yet to issue a message, but there is some information to be gathered from the games official website.

A look at the game developer’s support website – https://support.rockstargames.com/servicestatus – shows that the service status for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online are showing as “limited”.

Except for Google Stadia, which is working just fine.

More to follow.





This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.

Reporters working on dailystar.co.uk will be working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @ DailyStar to get the latest news updates 24 hours a day.

Or download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.