GTA 5 Online Update: 3x money on Keep the Pace, Pariah car is free in the Casino

There’s another GTA Online weekly update this morning and for another week it looks like we’re turning back time to revisit some old classic content in favour of anything new coming to the game.

For this week, GTA Online is looking to reintroduce content from the Bikers update. Here’s a quick brief from Rockstar:

“GTA Online: Bikers – “Bikers, the next big addition to GTA Online, brings the eagerly-anticipated ability to form and lead your very own Motorcycle Club for up to 8 players. Bikers will introduce new roles to play from fresh Prospects to club Presidents with a massive slate of new competitive and co-op gameplay, along with a range of new motorcycles, properties that include MC Clubhouses with a special custom Biker mechanic, and venues for seedy business ventures.“

As with each week, there’s a variety of discounts on vehicles and businesses for you to expand your criminal empire.

We should learn about the official GTA 5 patch notes from today’s update when they’re released by Rockstar Games later today on the newswire. And it might be that they reveal a few more details not already highlighted below.

But ahead of time, the games dedicated player base has revealed some of the key changes with this week’s new GTA Online weekly patch.

For the full overview of what to expect from this update, take a look below – we’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon possible should any more information about the update arrive.

The following discounts will be available in GTA Online for the next week (thanks GTA Online Sub-Reddit & TezFunz2):

Vehicle Discount Sales –

It’s also a good time to invest in the games weed farms, a purchasable business added to the game as part of the GTA Online Bikers update released way back in 2016.

Discounts available this week include –

As with every week in GTA Online, there’s a variety of new bonuses released every week. For the next seven days, players can take advantage of the following GTA Online bonuses. This list is being updated as more information becomes available.

3x GTA$ & RP on –

2x GTA$ & RP on –

Log In Bonus:

Premium Race: Crossing Paths (Sports Classic Class)

Time Trial: Up-n-Atom

RC Time Trial: Davis Quartz

Yet again it looks like there’s no ‘new’ vehicle to be added to the game this week.

However, players can once again pick up one of the classic’s, the Ocelot Pariah via the games Diamond Casino and Resort Podium.

This sports car was added as part of the Doomsday update, here’s a description of the car in question.

“This is not an accessible sports car. It won’t rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It’s dignified, sophisticated – even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you’ll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you’ll know you can finally say “I drive a Pariah.”” – Legendary Motorsport description.

At the time of writing, no Twitch Prime or PlayStation Plus bonuses have been announced.

It’s been a few weeks since the last rewards finished, so maybe, there will be some new discounts coming today?

Though this is likely to be announced in the official newswire post, so stay tuned for updates later today.