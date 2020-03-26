GTA 5 Online Update: 3x money on Motor Wars, Thruster discount, Zion Classic free car

Grand Theft Auto 5 has published its weekly update to GTA Online, and you know what that means: more cars, bonuses and GTA$ to grab.

A brand new GTA Online weekly update has dropped this morning and like the past few weeks in the game, it’s not the sort of discounts that will set the world alight.

There’s certainly no new content to get excited over, that’s for sure. But what is available is still pretty special.

Who knows, maybe Rockstar are planning something in the coming weeks to spice up the game after a dry patch. Although, it’s unlikely to be GTA 6. Those rumors of an announcement coming this week, need to calm down.

For now, we at least have GTA Online to keep us entertained. And this week, if you’re looking to expand your car collection, you can pick up the Übermacht Zion Classic by spinning the wheel at the Casino.

You can also pick up the Thruster at a discount if you’re keen to own yourself a jet pack.

We should learn about the official GTA 5 patch notes from today’s update when they’re released by Rockstar Games later today on the newswire.

But ahead of time, the games dedicated player base has revealed some of the big changes with this week’s new GTA Online weekly patch.

For the full overview of what to expect from this update, take a look below – we’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon possible should any more information about the patch comes to light.

The following discounts will be available in GTA Online for the next week (thanks GTA Online Sub-Reddit & TezFunz2):

Vehicle Discount Sales –

It’s also a good time to invest in Facilities, the underground bases added to the game as part of The Doomsday Heist update.

Discounts available this week include:

There’s also a 60% discount on the games Mammoth Avenger plane, seen below.

As with every week in GTA Online, there’s a variety of new bonuses released every week. For the next seven days, players can take advantage of the following GTA Online bonuses. This list is being updated as more information becomes available.

3x GTA$ & RP on:

Log in Bonus unlocks:

Premium Race: Muscle In (Muscle Class)

Time Trial: Up Chilliad

RC Time Trial: Cemetery

Once again, it looks like there’s no ‘new’ vehicle. At least, that’s what we’re seeing from the updates published by the community this morning.

There is however a new podium vehicle in the GTA Online Casino to obtain. This week players who spin the casino wheel have the chance of owning the Übermacht Zion Classic.

Here’s a quick look at the bike description:

“There’s no denying it. Something magical happened in the 80’s. It’s not just that their hair was more buoyant, their choruses catchier, their spandex tighter and their glutes perkier. It’s that now they’re all in their sixties, and their hair is still buoyant, their choruses are still catchy, their spandex is still tight, and their glutes are still perky. And whatever they’ve been taking, the Zion Classic has been taking twice the dose.” – Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

(Sidenote: Big thanks to Twitch streamer @Vinewood_motors for the awesome picture above. He hosts loads of GTA & Rockstar shows and does great work raising money for Gameblast, so go give him a follow!)

The classic sports vehicle was one of the games new additions with the Diamond Casino & Resort update back in September, so if you’re yet to get it, nows a good time to be lucky in the Casino.

It’s worth $812,000 and might be a bit plain to look at, but does have some nice customs, especially if you add a Vin Diesel style Carbon Triple Intake Kit to the bonnet.

At the time of writing, no Twitch Prime or PlayStation Plus bonuses have been announced.

Below is what additional bonuses are still available. We’ll update the page as more info becomes available.

Get GTA$1,000,000

• Twitch Prime members who linked accounts to their Rockstar Games Social Club account should receive GTA$1M in their Maze Bank account within 72 hours.

Additional 10% Discounts

• Additional 10% off all this week’s discounts listed above