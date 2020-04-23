GTA 5 Online update: Time running out for 2x money rewards and free casino car

Grand Theft Auto players are running out of time to pick up last week’s GTA Online rewards and bonuses.

Grand Theft Auto players are running out of time to pick up the games GTA Online bonuses and rewards from the previous event week.

Thursday morning players will receive some new updates for the game, but right now, if you log in there’s some great discounts you can pick up.

For starters, if you log in you’ll earn yourself the exclusive White Graphic Smoking Jacket, Bravado Stylized and Annis JPN Tees clothing items.

These three clothing items will be added to your clothing wardrobe and all you have to do is log in. Easy Peasy.

Anyone feeling especially lucky should also give the Lucky Wheel a spin in the Diamond Casino for the chance to win a free Ocelot Pariah (worth $1,420,000).

Those looking to splash the cash, however, can also pick up some big discounts and rewards too. Although it’ll take a bit more work.

We’ve listed the discounts available further down. However, players who undertake contact missions can also get 2x GTA$ & RP.

Last but by no means least, Rockstar is also offering triple rewards on the Keep The Pace adversary mode!

Vehicles

The Open Road (Properties)

Stay tuned for more updates on April 23 for information on the new GTA Online updates for the coming event week.